An old money maker for Wisconsin farmers years ago could turn into a money maker for new growers today.
Industrial hemp, an old crop that started out anew in Wisconsin agriculture in 2018, could turn into a full-fledged industry in 2019, if the number of applications to grow the crop is an indication.
Over 2,000 applications to grow or process industrial hemp have been received by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection for 2019, a 600 percent increase from the 350 licenses issued in 2018.
State officials said a big reason for the increase in applications was the removal of industrial hemp from the controlled substances act, as part of the 2018 farm bill passed late in the year and signed by President Trump.
"That removed much of the legal uncertainty that may have held participation back somewhat last year," said Brian Kuhn, director of DATCP's Plant Industry Bureau, of which hemp is included.
To date, 1,405 growers have applied to grow industrial hemp in 2019 in Wisconsin, compared to 247 grower licenses issued in 2018, and 692 have applied to process hemp, up from 100 in 2018.
Most of the applicants are from first-time growers and processors.
With the huge surge in applications, DATCP said it might take 6-8 weeks to get an application processed.
"Unless you have a felony drug conviction in your background check, you will receive your license in time to grow or process this year," Kuhn said.
Wisconsin does not allow felony drug offenders, either on the federal or any states' level, to get industrial hemp licenses.
Successful applicants for industrial hemp growers and processors get a lifetime license, but need to register with the state every year.
Industrial hemp was a big business in Wisconsin up to about 50 years ago, with the fiber in the plant used to make rope.
When THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, was put on the controlled substances banned list in the 1970s, hemp went totally out of fashion as a crop, even though there is virtually no THC in hemp.
Today, industrial hemp is harvested for grain and also for CBD oil.
The state didn't have production results for industrial hemp from 2018, but the numbers weren't expected to be very good, since bad weather was a big setback for the first-time growers.