Group shuts down eastbound Beltline at South Towne Drive
Group shuts down eastbound Beltline at South Towne Drive

South Towne Drive bridge over Beltline, DOT photo (copy)

The South Towne Drive bridge over the Beltline.

 WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

A group of about 20 people has shut down the eastbound Beltline at South Towne Drive in Monona, police said. 

Monona and Madison police are diverting traffic from the 10 or 15 cars that have been gathered on the Beltline near South Towne Drive since around 6:45 p.m., a spokesperson from Monona dispatch said. 

The group has a barbeque set up, similar to a protest on the Beltline in September that last several hours. It is unclear how long Thursday's closure will last. 

