Group says stance on F-35s draws not-so-sweet retaliation from Madison Chamber of Commerce

In it, the official reportedly says, "after communicating with my team, it was brought to our attention about Just Bakery’s connection with (Madison Area Urban Ministry.) Given (the group’s) stance on the F-35s we don’t want to put you in an uncomfortable position where you have to compromise your brand, nor do we not want to stay true to the Chamber’s goals and initiatives. For this reason, we hope you understand our decision to proceed with a different route for our dessert vendor for our event.”

Isthmus reported that Ketcham provided the email after the newspaper agreed not to share the name of the person who sent it.

The allegations that the Chamber had retaliated against Just Bakery for MUM's opposition to the F-35s had also been posted to the Next Door social media platform and on the Facebook page for the Safe Skies Clean Water Coalition, which opposes the F-35s.

On Tuesday, Chamber spokesman Erik Greenfield denied that the group had cancelled its order based on MUM's opposition to the F-35s.

"Not true," Greenfield said in an email. "No order was placed, so no order was canceled. There was no proposal. There was no commitment or promise made in any way. We will always prioritize working with Chamber members. They are not members."