Group places American flags scrawled with obscenities on Madison School Board leader's lawn

A group protesting the presence of police officers in Madison's four main high schools placed what appear to be dozens of American flags scrawled with obscenities targeting police overnight Thursday on the lawn of the Madison School Board president, a former Madison police officer, according to a video taken by the woman and posted to Facebook.

Gloria Reyes is also the person tapped as part of a new initiative from the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County to train 75 "peacekeepers" in de-escalation techniques and have them monitor protests occurring this week against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.