Group places American flags scrawled with obscenities on Madison School Board leader's lawn

A group protesting the presence of police officers in Madison's four main high schools placed what appear to be dozens of American flags scrawled with obscenities targeting police overnight Thursday on the lawn of the Madison School Board president, a former Madison police officer, according to a video taken by the woman and posted to Facebook.
Gloria Reyes is also the person tapped as part of a new initiative from the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County to train 75 "peacekeepers" in de-escalation techniques and have them monitor protests occurring this week against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
The group responsible for placing the flags appears to be Freedom Inc., based on video Reyes took of the protest outside her home earlier Thursday. Until the School Board moved to online meetings in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the group had been regularly showing up at the board's in-person meetings over the last couple of years to protest the educational resource officer program at East, West, La Follette and Memorial high schools, frequently shutting the board's meetings down and lobbing obscenities at those who disagree with them.
This story will be updated.
