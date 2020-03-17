Group looks to launch Sun Prairie children's museum

A group of Sun Prairie mothers with teaching and fundraising experience is looking to raise $5 million to open a children’s museum in the fast-growing Madison suburb.
Plans are to open an approximately 20,000-square-foot Explore Children’s Museum sometime in late 2021, according to museum board member Katey Kamoku, a former high school and current preschool teacher.
No decision has been made yet on whether to build new or rehabilitate an existing building, but the board is considering a handful of options within city limits and is open to the possibility of locating the museum downtown as part of a redevelopment of the area after a natural gas explosion in 2018 that leveled or damaged several buildings near the corner of Main and Bristol streets and killed a firefighter.
It would be Dane County’s third such museum — joining ones in Madison and Black Earth — and Wisconsin’s 15th in an era when children’s museums have become increasingly popular. The Wisconsin Department of Tourism says the state has the most children’s museums, per capita, in the country.
Deb Gilpin, president and CEO of the Madison Children’s Museum, said that when she began work in the field more than 20 years ago, there were fewer than 100 children’s museums in the country.
There are now more than 400, she said, and dozens more overseas.
“We all play well in the sandbox together and believe that having a (children’s museum) available for every child is very important and valuable to education and our society,” she said.
Kamoku said the idea for the museum came to her about a year ago while talking with a friend about how they wished there was more to do with their children. While Kamoku said she loves the Madison Children’s Museum, it can be a production to get there from Sun Prairie with her four children.
“I just kind of jokingly said we should open our own children’s museum, and then the more I thought about it, it was like, ‘Oh maybe this could actually happen,’” she said.
She spent last summer researching children’s museums in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, estimating she spoke with directors of about 20 of them and took her “research team” — her children, ages 3 to 8 — to about 10.
“I really was watching what they gravitated towards,” she said. “It was really those basic exhibits where kids use their imagination to make it work.”
With that in mind, she said Explore will emphasize hands-on, imaginative play rather than technology. Tentative plans call for an art studio, maker space and large room with big blocks and maybe a large marble run. She said exhibits would rotate and hopes to be able to share exhibits with other museums to continually give return visitors new things to see and do.
Theresa Stevens, a Sun Prairie City Council member who sits on the museum’s board and whose day job is in fundraising, thinks it would take a year to 18 months to raise the $5 million. She and Kamoku said the museum has reached out to dozens of businesses and other potential donors to gauge support, and their overall response has been positive. The group is not pursuing financial help from the city, according to Stevens.
Kamoku said many potential major donors are waiting for the group to pick a location and provide renderings for a pair of traveling exhibits before making fundraising commitments.
The traveling exhibits would be free and moved around the community every four to six weeks and would eventually be incorporated into the museum itself.
One exhibit, “Leap into Literature,” would allow children under 5 the experience of stepping into an updated version of the children’s book “The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe” and would be constructed so that later incarnations could focus on other children’s literature, such as “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” or “Harold and the Purple Crayon,” Kamoku said.
A second exhibit would be aimed at elementary schoolers and be located in schools, and include six stations on a variety of topics that tie into academic standards. The museum has lined up an Illinois-based exhibit designer to work on both, Kamoku said.
“It’s really just a way of garnering support for the project and showing the community this is what we want to bring to you on a greater scale,” Kamoku said of the exhibits.
Sun Prairie economic development director Neil Stechschulte said he’s been showing museum officials sites in the 5- to 10-acre range and continues “to keep an eye out for anything new that may come onto the market.” He declined to disclose specific sites because he said that could impact the owners’ asking prices. Stevens said the museum expects to spend about $3 million of the $5 million they hope to raise on the building.
Museum backers have already held two fundraisers that helped raise some of the $3,000 they used for printing, website services and legal fees.
Two more are planned — a May 30 KidsFest at Wetmore Park and a Badgers football tailgate on Nov. 14 at the Angell Park pavilion. At the tailgate, the group plans to auction off 20 benches that will be constructed by Sun Prairie High School students with donated lumber and painted by local artists. The plan is to display the benches around town before the auction.
Stevens said the museum anticipates that once it’s open, it would need to raise about $200,000 a year to fund operations. Kamoku said an entry fee of about $8 is standard across the industry but the museum would likely have a program to serve children from families who can’t afford the full fee.
Museum organizers hope annual visits will be as many as 45,000 a year, or what’s seen at the children’s museum in Fond du Lac which, with a population of about 43,000, has about 10,000 more people than Sun Prairie.
“Sun Prairie is growing very quickly and a lot of the people moving in are people with small children,” Kamoku said, and their support for children is evident in their support for initiatives such as a recent pair of school district referendums totaling some $169 million.
“One of the great beauties of our field is the way any given museum is a function of the community in which it is created,” said Gilpin, of the Madison museum, but “one of the first important challenges a new museum must face is that it takes money and time to get things done, and it only gets harder once you are open.”