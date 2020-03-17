Group looks to launch Sun Prairie children's museum

There are now more than 400, she said, and dozens more overseas.

“We all play well in the sandbox together and believe that having a (children’s museum) available for every child is very important and valuable to education and our society,” she said.

Kamoku said the idea for the museum came to her about a year ago while talking with a friend about how they wished there was more to do with their children. While Kamoku said she loves the Madison Children’s Museum, it can be a production to get there from Sun Prairie with her four children.

“I just kind of jokingly said we should open our own children’s museum, and then the more I thought about it, it was like, ‘Oh maybe this could actually happen,’” she said.

She spent last summer researching children’s museums in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, estimating she spoke with directors of about 20 of them and took her “research team” — her children, ages 3 to 8 — to about 10.

“I really was watching what they gravitated towards,” she said. “It was really those basic exhibits where kids use their imagination to make it work.”