Group gathers in Madison to remember Breonna Taylor at state Capitol

In response to a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict Louisville police officers on criminal charges for Breonna Taylor’s death, a group of about 60 people gathered Wednesday night in Madison at the steps of the state Capitol night to remember Taylor.
Some people lit candles and lined them up on the steps of the Capitol facing State Street earlier in the night, along with flowers, signs and photos of Taylor.
Around 9:30 p.m., the group was listening and dancing to music.
