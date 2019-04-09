Ground beef from Michigan and sold there and in Wisconsin has been recalled because pieces of hard plastic have been found in the packages.
Nobody has been injured and no adverse reactions have been reported, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service said in announcing the recall Monday night.
The 43,292 pounds of ground beef is being recalled by JBS Plainwell, Inc., a company based in Plainwell, Michigan, which is between Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.
The problem was discovered when JBS Plainwell received two complaints of green-colored hard plastic in the products.
The products were made on March 20. The Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified on April 5.
Products being recalled have the establishment number "EST.562M" inside the USDA mark of inspection or is printed on the bottom of the label.
The list of products provided to the FSIS include:
- 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN 20% FAT” with case code 47283 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
- 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT” with case code 47285 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
- 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 90% LEAN 10% FAT” with case code 47290 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
- 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “LEAN GROUND BEEF” with case code 42093 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
- 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “CERTIFIED GROUND SIRLOIN” with case code 42090 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
- 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “CERTIFIED GROUND ROUND” with case code 42085 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
- 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “Fresh! BLACK ANGUS GROUND CHUCK” with case code 42283 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
- 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “CERTIFIED GROUND CHUCK” with case code 81631 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.
- 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “GROUND BEEF” with case code 81629 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.