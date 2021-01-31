Grooming snowmobile trails kicks into high gear in southern Wisconsin

“It’s not something you want to park in the garage and not enjoy and stare at,” Lenz said. “It’s really amazing what has happened with our trail system the last two days. We have a little snow on the way and that should push it up to the great mark.”

Wisconsin — where there are over 200,000 registered machines, according to the state Department of Natural Resources — has a storied history with snowmobiling.

Even before 1900, Wisconsinites experimented with bicycles on runners with gripping fins, steam-propelled sleighs and later Model T Fords converted with rear tractor treads and skis in the front, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. Carl Eliason, of Sayner, developed the prototype of the modern snowmobile in 1924 when he mounted a small gasoline-powered marine engine on a long toboggan, steered with skis under the front and driven by a rear, single, endless track.

Eagle River is the self-proclaimed “Snowmobile Capital of the World” and lives up to that name each season by hosting a series of races at the World Champion Derby Complex on the city’s north side. The World Series of Snowmobiling is set for Feb. 20-21, with the Arctic Derby Dash the next weekend.