A hot gas grill being used inside a garage got too hot for the garage door, with parts of the door over the grill melting away at a residence on Madison's East Side Saturday.
Nobody was injured.
The full structure fire call came in at about 2:40 p.m. Saturday to the 900 block of North Thompson Drive, the Madison Fire Department said.
Neighbors saw smoke coming from the garage and called 911.
"An occupant of the garage was cooking with oil in the garage," said spokeswoman Bernadette Galvez.
"Firefighters did not encounter an active fire but they observed the garage door, with was open while the occupant was cooking, had melted from the radiant heat of the LP gas grill."
Burned debris from the garage door fell into the oil and onto the garage floor.
The fire crew ventilated the garage and checked for fire extension into the garage attic, but no other fire was found.
"The lieutenant on scene told the occupants to change their cooking practices," Galvez said. "The dangers of not doing so were made clear."