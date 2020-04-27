Green Bay beef plant shut down over virus infections

×
Shoppers browse the fresh meat cooler Wednesday at Festival Foods in Fond du Lac. More than 150 of America's largest meat processing plants operate in counties where the rate of coronavirus infection is already among the nation's highest.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
GREEN BAY — A beef production plant in Green Bay has become the latest to shut down due to coronavirus infections among employees.
JBS USA announced Sunday that the JBS Packerland plant would be closed temporarily. The Green Bay Press Gazette reported that at least 189 COVID-19 infections had been linked to JBS Packerland as of Friday.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brown County overall grew to 776 on Sunday, the state Department of Health Services said.
The JBS Packerland plant employs more than 1,200 people and feeds nearly 3.2 million people per day, the company said. Employees will be paid during the closure.
JBS earlier closed plants in Souderton, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; and Worthington, Minnesota. The first two plants have since reopened.
JBS and other meat processors say they've taken a variety of steps to reduce the chances of workers spreading the virus to each other, including adding plexiglass barriers between workers, stressing social distancing and providing personal protective gear.
Photos: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin
COVID-19 candle installation
Roughly 1,300 battery operated candles are on display outside the Wisconsin State Capitol to recognize people in Wisconsin that have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Madison, Wis., Thursday, April 23, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 candle installation
Ani Weaver, from Dodgeville who has been a registered nurse in Madison for 17 years, speaks to the media after helping install roughly 1,300 battery operated candles to recognize people in Wisconsin that have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Madison, Wis., Thursday, April 23, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
At Kate's Bait & Sporting Goods north of Dodgeville, owner Kate Mosley is seen through her new walk-up window, which has been equipped with a doorbell. On the inside she has a stool and credit card reader, and will take orders for bait and tackle, turkey hunting supplies and other items. Mosley is trying to stay above water as nearby lakes are closed and many boat ramps on the Wisconsin River are barricaded due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
Unable to enter his residence due to ongoing coronavirus precautions, family members and friends of Donald Harrop celebrate his 103rd birthday through a closed doorway at the Milestone Senior Living Center in Cross Plains, Wis. Friday, April 24, 2020. Born in 1917, Harrop has now experienced two pandemics, the Spanish Flu of 1918, and the current COVID-19 crisis. Speaking to him through mobile phones are his granddaughter Tina Klimke and his great-granddaughter, Taylor Ziegler. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Powers works on virtually building Bascom Hall in Minecraft at his Madison apartment Thursday. The goal is to re-create the entire UW-Madison campus in the video game.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Covid Public Employees
Alliant Energy Center janitor David DeGolyer cleans and sanitizes a restroom in the Exhibition Hall of the campus. While private-sector employees have faced layoffs and furloughs, public employees in areas affected by the statewide shutdown have been assigned to other jobs.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Act of Appreciation
Health care providers with a SSM Health Dean Medical Group Clinic on North High Point Road send a message of thanks from the roof of their building after the clinic's entire staff received lunches from Capitol Bank, one of their neighbors, in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The meals, offered as a way to thank the workers for their efforts during a challenging time, were purchased from several area restaurants as part of an ongoing "Power of Community" campaign organized through the Wisconsin Bankers Association.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Absentee ballots
Aidan Larson with the Madison Parking Utility opens envelopes with absentee ballots from last week's election at a facility on the city's East Side Monday. An unprecedented number of absentee ballot requests, and questions about whether certain ballots were mailed in time, delayed the vote count in Madison and elsewhere Monday.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
UW Covid Testing
Lisa Wilson, a UW Health Clinic medical technologist, processes patient samples to be tested for the COVID-19 virus in UW-Health's Molecular Diagnostic Clean Room on UW-Madison's campus.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Covid State Parks
Visitors to Governor Dodge State Park near Dodgeville gather at the entrance to a hiking trail at the park Thursday. Gov. Tony Evers has closed 40 state parks, forests and recreational areas to address public health concerns during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Easter baskets
Rhonda Adams, Vice President & Director of Advancement at River Food Pantry, left, and Kelsey Dalrymple with some of the Easter baskets that were being handed out. River Food Pantry on Madison's Northside distributied Easter baskets to area residents along with food Thursday April 9, 2020. The Easter items were included Tuesday through today. Many of the items included are donations made due in part to the outbreak. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
Benjamin Olneck-Brown, left, and Laura Muller organize absentee ballots Tuesday at the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center in Madison.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Braiya Nolan, 17, records an entry last week in her journal on the back deck of her family's home in Williams Bay. The high school junior is among more than 800 people of all ages taking part in the Wisconsin Historical Society's COVID-19 Journal Project.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Taking precautions on Election Day
Robert Wilson reviews his selections on his ballot while voting at the town's highway garage building Tuesday in Dunn, Wis.
JOHN HART, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Election Day protest
Maya Banks of Madison on Tuesday protests the decision by the Republican-controlled Legislature and conservatives on the state Supreme Court to proceed with the election during a global health crisis.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Election Day with COVID-19
Election workers outside the Madison Municipal Building wear protective medical equipment while assisting voters with curbside voting during the state's spring election Tuesday.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Election set for Tuesday
Steven King, facilities coordinator for the Madison Department of Engineering, shows off the plexiglass shields that will be installed at each of the city's 66 polling places to separate voters from poll workers in Tuesday's off-again/on-again election.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Robots
Starship robots wait to cross Park Street on UW-Madison's nearly deserted campus last week.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Nolan family
Dr. Matt Nolan has an "air hug" with his son Condict, 3, outside of the family's home on Madison's West Side. Dr. Maggie Nolan holds their son Arthur, 1, with Charlotte, 6, nearby. Matt Nolan, who works for UW Health, has been the main doctor recently in UnityPoint Health-Meriter's intensive care unit, which is seeing more COVID-19 patients. Out of caution, he has limited contact with the children. Maggie Nolan is doing research related to the pandemic.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Stressed over closure
Anna Hauser has had to find ways to replace the services her 14-year-old son, Xavier, is not receiving at school.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
UW-Madison senior Amy Shircel, who recently recovered from COVID-19, outside her Downtown Madison apartment where she spent nearly two weeks battling the infection alone.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 retail
Employees deliver goods to customers Wednesday in the parking lot of Best Buy in Madison. County governments are bracing for sales tax revenue to plummet, but the exact impact is hard to predict as some online and pick-up sales continue.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Playground closed
Playgrounds in Wisconsin, including the one next to Emerson Elementary on Madison's East Side, are among the public facilities closed during the COVID-19 crisis.
PHIL BRINKMAN, STATE JOURNAL
Little Library closed
All of Madison's public libraries have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In some cases, even the Little Free Libraries like this one on Hoard Street on Madison's East Side, have closed.
PHIL BRINKMAN, STATE JOURNAL
Face shields
Health care workers at UW Health are using face shields and masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but whether the general public should wear masks has become more of a topic for debate.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Entryway
The main entrance and exit for UW Hospital has become a screening zone for COVID-19, as workers check visitors for potential symptoms and exposure before allowing them inside.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Rent strike
A "rent strike" sign hangs from a balcony outside a home on Williamson Street in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, March 31, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Carwash
Motorists are offered a $10 car wash on Williamson Street in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, March 31, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Election COVID-19
Poll worker Karen Lee Weidig helps facilitate drive-up voting Tuesday in front of the City-County Building in Madison. City officials have set up parking spaces in front of the building to help people with absentee voting.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Precious Cargo
Taking advantage of the region's trend toward more moderate, spring-like temperatures, Jeff Reimann and his daughters Silvia, 7, and Mira, 4, and their Pumi breed dog, Remy, enjoy a cargo bike ride through Vilas Park in Madison, Wis. Friday, March 27, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Lori and Chris Robson
Lori and Chris Robson, of Chris & Lori's Bakehouse in Poynette, wait for customers to pick up their orders Thursday during a pilot program through the Dane County Farmers’ Market.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Chad Backes
Chad Backes, with Ducks in a Row Family Farm near Arena, was one of a handful of vendors who participated in the Dane County Farmers Markets' "Local Food Pick Up" pilot program, which began last week.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Tourism
Businesses along Broadway in downtown Wisconsin Dells, Wis., Thursday, March 26, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Tourism
Wisconsin Dells Parkway in Wisconsin Dells is normally bustling with spring break traffic this time of year, but last week was largely void of vehicles. Most of the businesses in Wisconsin Dells, where tourism is a more than $1 billion industry, are closed.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
City Church live stream
Youth pastor Joe Guglielmo, left, and Nathan Rohde, worship pastor, prepare to livestream Tuesday Night Prayer at City Church, 4909 E. Buckeye Road, on March 24.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Covid Funerals
Members of the Madison Veterans' Firing Squad position themselves for a rifle salute to Christian.
“We will maintain as long as we can,” said deputy commander Joseph Lustgraaf.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Covid Funerals
Pall bearers, accompanied by two National Guard soldiers, walk toward the grave site at Highland Memory Gardens, where Glen Christian, a Korean War veteran, was buried with military honors.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Covid Funerals
Mourners stand separated in observance of social distancing guidelines Tuesday as Glen Christian is buried at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove. Restrictions on gatherings of 10 or more people have separated mourners and delayed memorial services indefinitely.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Jen Mulder ties the straps on homemade cloth masks before washing them. Mulder is sewing and collecting masks to donate to local organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Jen Mulder, owner of the Electric Needle, prepares a batch of homemade cloth masks dropped off at her West Side store.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
A box in the entryway of the Electric Needle is for drop-offs of homemade masks.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Traffic changes
A jogger crosses an otherwise empty West Washington Avenue Wednesday, the first day of Gov. Tony Evers' "safer at home" order, which closed many businesses. Traffic volumes on local streets were down about 40% last week as schools closed, events were canceled and gatherings limited.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
John Hicks getting a meal
John Hicks takes a Meals on Wheels dinner out of a cooler on the porch of his Madison home after delivery by volunteer Rachel Desertspring, left. Meals on Wheels is still operating, but with special precautions. Before the outbreak, Desertspring would bring meals inside and chat in the kitchen.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Rachel putting food in cooler
Meals on Wheels volunteer Rachel Desertspring puts meals in a cooler on the Madison porch of client John Hicks. Independent Living, which runs the dinner program in Madison, and SSM Health at Home, which runs the lunch program, have been serving more people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Mock Senate
Wisconsin Senate President Roger Roth, middle right, during the mock session. The state Senate for the first time is piloting their emergency virtual session capabilities in case they need to convene outside of the building. On Tuesday March 24, 2020 Senate leadership stand-ins were using Skype and potentially other technology in the Joint Finance Committee Room to pilot a mock session. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 Ventilators 3
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Covid Golf Courses 1
Michael Heathman of Madison heads out for a round of golf Monday at The Bridges Golf Course in Madison. In response to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the course has removed rakes from bunkers, altered green holes to eliminate the need for flag removal and limited carts to single riders.
JOHN HART PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
A rider waits for a bus Monday along a shuttered State Street in Madison.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
The marquee on the Orpheum Theater on State Street now speaks for businesses around the state. Under an order Gov. Tony Evers said he plans to issue Tuesday, only essential businesses will be allowed to remain open during the current public health crisis.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
Hanah Jon Taylor plays the saxophone Saturday outside his jazz club, Cafe Coda, on Williamson Street that was ordered to close earlier this week along with bars and restaurants across the state due to the spread of COVID-19.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Anderson-Carter, center, receives a hug from her mother, Nisa, right, and sister, Lexus, after learning where she will complete her residency.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Anderson-Carter stands next to a college graduation portrait of her late grandmother, Julia Anderson, whose urn is in the foreground. Her grandmother dreamed of when her granddaughter would become a doctor.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Anderson-Carter passes time with her sister, Lexus, left, before the Match Day at UW-Madison's School of Medicine and Public Health began. Folders from seventeen schools that Anderson-Carter interviewed with line the top of the pool table in her parents' basement, where she celebrated Match Day.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Anderson-Carter, with her mother, Nisa, at right, and miniature chihuahua, Zari, waits until it's time to announce where she will be doing her residency. The medical school tradition of Match Day was adjusted because of the COVID-19 pandemic to be an online ceremony.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Nisa Carter fills out the back of her daughter's shirt after learning where she will complete her residency.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
UW-Madison medical school student India Anderson-Carter, right, learned Friday where she will spend her medical residency. The "Match Day" celebration took place virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She celebrates with friends and family, including her sister, Lexus, left.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Covid State Street
A near empty State Street and Library Mall in Madison Thursday March 19, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Covid State Street
A pedestrian on a near empty State Street in Madison Thursday March 19, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 daycare
Adam Briska and Ashleigh Ross -- with their children, Rosa, 5, and Ian, 4, and their dog, Luigi -- are working from home since their children's day care provider closed Monday.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 daycare
Teacher Briana Hurd lines up children after outdoor playtime Thursday at Kids' Safari Learning Center in Cottage Grove. The center asked parents who are able to keep their children home to make space for children of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 daycare
A group of 10 children, from age 4 through fourth grade, spend time on the playground Thursday at Kids' Safari Learning Center in Cottage Grove. The center, the largest in Dane County, was adjusting to new pandemic guidelines issued Wednesday that limit the number of children and staff.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Barber Sherman Plaza
Sherman Plaza Barbers owner Tim Roberts trims the hair of Charlie Hodkiewicz, 8, Wednesday. Businesses requiring close contact with customers are contending with constraints posed by COVED-19.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 schools
Paul Welton, head custodian at Rome Corners Intermediate School, helps with handing out computers for students as vehicles pull through the bus lane for pick up outside the school in Oregon, Wis., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 schools
Shelby Retzlaff, assistant food service director for the Oregon School District, hands out lunch for today and breakfast for tomorrow for those interested as vehicles pull through the bus lane to pick up student computers at Rome Corners Intermediate School in Oregon, Wis., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 schools
Rome Corners Intermediate School principal Darci Jarstad Krueger communicates with drivers through the passenger car window as they pull through the bus lane to pick up student computers outside the school in Oregon, Wis., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Lunch for today and breakfast for tomorrow were also available during computer pick up. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
UW Moving to Online Only
UW-Madison graduate student Bryan Luu walks down Bascom Hill on campus in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The university announced that classes will remain online through the spring semester to prevent the spread of COVID-19. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
UW Moving to Online Only
Visitors walk through UW's Memorial Union Terrace in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The university announced that classes will remain online through the spring semester to prevent the spread of COVID-19. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
UW Moving to Online Only
Visitors walk through UW's Memorial Union Terrace in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The university announced that classes will remain online through the spring semester to prevent the spread of COVID-19. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Covid Outdoors
With coronavirus concerns prompting the closure of schools and businesses, some area residents are finding respite in the outdoors. Here, a bicyclist rides along Arboretum Drive Tuesday, March 17, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Covid Outdoors
With coronavirus concerns prompting the closure of schools and businesses, some area residents are finding respite in the outdoors. Here, visitors to the UW-Arboretum explore the surroundings of Arboretum Drive Tuesday, March 17, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Covid Outdoors
With coronavirus concerns prompting the closure of schools and businesses, some area residents are finding respite in the outdoors. Here, Bill Elkington and his twin grandchildren, Grant and Kaelyn, 7, share a walk along Irwin Place in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, March 17, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Covid Outdoors
With coronavirus concerns prompting the closure of schools and businesses, some area residents are finding respite in the outdoors. Here, Sol Kelley-Jones of Madison, Wis. shares a moment with her son, Reyah, 2, during a trip to the UW-Arboretum in the city Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Kelley-Jones, a part-time faculty member of Mount Mary College in Milwaukee, is among those affected by the closings. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Stocking bags
Sam Stampfli, 10, and his mother, Kari, package food items from the food pantry at Leopold Elementary to be delivered to families in need who won't have access to the pantry with the school shut down.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Madison school meals
Leopold Elementary School student Shalom Harimana, 12, right, and his brother, Danny, 7, receive pre-packaged bags of breakfast and lunch meals Monday from workers with the Madison School District. With schools closed for at least three weeks, the district is providing free weekday meals for students.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Distributing food
District employees Missy Baker, left, and Ana Paula distribute free meals Monday at Leopold Elementary School, one of 12 sites where the district will provide food for students during the closure.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Hawk's Bar & Grill
Hawk Sullivan, owner of Hawk's Bar & Grill on State Street in Madison, said people who care about local restaurants and bars need to write their elected representatives and urge them to bail out small businesses that have been swamped by new limits on public gatherings.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
State Street -- Coronavirus
State Street on Monday saw few passers-by as retail businesses along the pedestrian mall navigate how to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Health press conference
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway listens to Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, during a press conference Sunday announcing a new order to stop gatherings of 50 or more people in the city and in Dane County along with some restrictions on restaurants to reduce capacity.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Addressing reporters
The county's ban on gatherings of 50 or more people include several exemptions, such as grocery stores, homeless shelters and libraries.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Speaking to changes
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway talks Sunday about "aggressive" action city and county officials are taking to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, including immediately closing all Dane County schools, banning gatherings of 50 or more people and reducing restaurant capacities by half.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Jenifer Street Market
After Jenifer Street Market received a specially-ordered delivery of paper goods Saturday, store worker Ben Grefsheim stocks packages of bath tissue at the East Side neighborhood store.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
UW-Madison freshman Megan Beaulie, right, chats in her dorm room in Waters Residence Hall with fellow freshman Cristina Dombrowski, who lives down the hall, as the two on March 12 prepare to move off campus because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Beaulie, a 19-year-old UW-Madison freshman majoring in civil engineering, had spent the previous night packing her whole wardrobe in suitcases.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
School closure news conference
Madison interim Superintendent Jane Belmore takes questions Friday from reporters about the district's plans for when all Wisconsin schools are required to close by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be the last day of classes for students in the Madison School District.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Talking to reporters
With schools shutting down for at least two-and-a-half weeks, the Madison School District plans to have 10 sites across the district where students can continue to receive free breakfast and lunch.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
Dukmo Key, with UW-Madison Housing Services, cleans a door inside Elizabeth Waters Residence Hall on campus Thursday as students prepare to move out temporarily because of the COVID-19 outbreak caused by the new coronavirus.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
UW Spring Break
Students at UW-Madison prepare to board a bus as they depart for spring break from the campus in Madison, Wis. Friday, March 13, 2020. Officials asked those living in on-campus housing to move out for a month to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
UW COVID-19
UW-Madison freshman Ryan Zelen, 19, carries his belongings to an elevator in Smith Residence Hall. Officials asked those living in on-campus housing to move out for a month to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
UW COVID-19
UW-Madison freshman Brynn Sproul, 19, packs up her belongings as she prepares for an extended stay away from Smith Residence Hall. She plans to take courses remotely at home in Stoughton but wonders how her theater class will translate online.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
UW COVID-19
UW-Madison freshmen students Brielle Truong,, left, and Megan Beaulie, 19, converse about a campus-wide email Beaulie received regarding the university's ongoing coronavirus precautions in a hallway of the Elizabeth Waters Residence Hall on the campus in Madison, Wis. Thursday, March 12, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Evers news conference
Gov. Tony Evers declares a public health emergency during a press conference Thursday. Representatives with the state Department of Health Services recommended canceling events that will draw more than 250 people in an effort to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Evers news conference
Under the emergency declaration he announced Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers has directed the state Department of Health Services to "use all the resources necessary to respond to and contain the outbreak" of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
UW Covid-19
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank speaks during a Wednesday news conference about the university's decision to suspend face-to-face instruction through April 10. University Health Services executive director Jake Baggott, right, is spearheading UW-Madison's response to COVID-19.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
UW Covid-19
UW-Madison leaders have outlined their efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, including asking students living in residence halls to return home for the next month. Laurent Heller, vice chancellor for finance and administration, said the decision was not made lightly. "We believe we are prepared at this point to keep the university functioning and keep our community safe," he said.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 News conference
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, behind the podium, said at a news conference Wednesday that local officials are preparing for the likelihood of community spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. With him are other local officials and infection-control leaders from Madison hospitals.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
County press conference
Joe Parisi, Dane County Executive during the press conference. Dane County, City of Madison, Hospital & Clinic Health Systems held a press conference brief the public on the counties response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Preparation. The press conference was held Wednesday March 11, 2020 at the Public Safety Building. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Health, left, joins Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in talking about how local government, health and hospital officials are preparing for potential community spread of the new coronavirus.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
