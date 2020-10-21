Great Scott! Madison filmmaker makes movie about ‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean restoration

Concotelli spent the next year documenting the restoration every step of the way. It was a difficult project, in that it was both an auto restoration and a prop restoration, ensuring that the car ran smoothly but also looked exactly as it did over 30 years ago. The team came across one obstacle after another, all documented in the film. At one point, they had to put a call out to fans who had swiped irreplaceable parts as “souvenirs” off of the car over the years to send them back so they could be used. Most fans gave the pieces back in support of the project, but one made the team pay $6,000 for a part.

Concotelli said he felt this nuts-and-bolts approach was more authentic than a studio-driven featurette, which likely would have glossed over any bumps in the road. Documenting all the difficulties that the crew overcame ends up serving as a tribute to how dedicated they were, he said.

“As a fan, I know that’s what I wanted to see,” he said. “Not how great everything goes, but the struggle of making it perfect. That’s where the appreciation comes in. That’s what makes the story great.”

Now, instead of languishing on some studio backlot, the restored DeLorean is a showpiece at the Petersen Automobile Museum in Los Angeles, getting the care and acclaim it deserves.

“They've got hundreds of cars worth millions of dollars in there,” Concotelli said. “So they're the car experts. The car never goes outside. Nobody gets near it. It's the perfect place to have the car.”

