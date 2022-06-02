Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. going 'big in Japan,' opening location overseas

Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has five locations, three in Madison, one in Fitchburg and one is Wausau. It's about to get a sixth: This one in Japan.

A Great Dane production brewery and tasting room is planned for Akiu Onsen, a tourist town in Sendai, about two hours north of Tokyo.

The brewery will operate separately from Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. in the United States, and will focus on canned and bottled beers that will be sold throughout Japan, according to a press release.

Rob LoBreglio, brewmaster for Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co., which he co-founded in 1994, has deep ties to Japan and has been planning the brewery for several years, the release said.

LoBreglio will serve as CEO and brewmaster for Great Dane Brewing in Japan, where he has spent time as a consultant for craft brewers there.

"This is a dream come true," he said in the release. "I get to work alongside some great people and close friends who are so dedicated to strengthening the craft beer industry in Japan."

He said that the Japanese brewery will feature current Great Dane beers and new ones. "We’re going to have a lot of fun with it and will certainly bring some of those recipes to Wisconsin."

The tasting room in Japan will offer a food menu to accompany the beers.

Construction is set to begin this summer with distribution of the beer throughout Japan early next spring.

LoBreglio's longtime friend, Shinji Muramoto, who is originally from Sapporo, Japan, and owns Muramoto restaurant in Madison, will serve as president, overseeing the brewery’s tasting room.

In the mid-90s, through his brother, a professor of Japanese studies, LoBreglio met Tetsuya Kiyosawa, who was passionate about becoming part of the industry.

Kiyosawa trained under LoBreglio for two years, before returning to Japan, where he worked in the beverage industry, including at Yoho Brewing Co., one of Japan’s largest craft breweries.

The two had discussed opening a brewery in Japan for years, and at the new Great Dane, Kiyosawa will oversee distributor relations, brewery productions and community involvement.

"Tetsuya is a dear friend and a true student of craft beer," LoBreglio said in the release. "His intricate understanding of the industry is invaluable, and I can’t wait to again work alongside him."

