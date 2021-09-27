 Skip to main content
Grant County man dies when tree falls on him while logging, authorities say
A Grant County man died on Sunday when a tree fell on him while he was cutting trees for firewood, authorities reported.

Just after noon on Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office was notified of a logging incident on Big Green Road in the town of Woodman, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

The investigation determined that Ronald Conley, 58, of Mt Hope, was cutting trees for firewood when a falling tree struck him, Dreckman said.

Conley was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner's Office, Dreckman said.

