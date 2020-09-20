Graciousness, attention to detail a way of life for Bill Mattison

Mattison actually ran away from home in 1941 when he was just 13 to work as a roustabout with the Barnum & Bailey Circus, but it was short-lived and he returned home, where he created his own neighborhood circus. Before graduating in 1947 from East High School, Mattison had started Star Photo and had a hand in helping to build the Mary B., perhaps the city’s most well-known iceboat. A short time later he worked on the Fritz, which in 1949 won the William Randolph Hearst trophy.

“We didn’t have any money back in those days to buy much, but we got enough derelict stuff to do it,” Mattison said of his early projects. “I sewed a lot of sails in the basement of our house.”

Mattison began building better iceboats after high school but in 1950 was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in a reconnaissance unit that often went behind enemy lines during the Korean War.

Honeybucket

When he returned from Korea, Mattison built the first of what would become 14 iceboats named the Honeybucket, a Class A skeeter considered one of the fastest in the world. A few years later he helped his friend, Peter Barrett, of Madison, design a soft water mast based on an iceboat mast for the Olympics. Barrett took 11th in 1960 but in 1964 took home a silver medal.