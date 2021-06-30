Grab a martini and a mystery at Leopold's Books Bar Caffè on Regent Street

Samuel Brown, vice president of Madison’s Rocky Rococo's pizza restaurants and son of the franchise’s founder, plans to open Leopold's Books Bar Caffè, a bookstore-bar-café hybrid, beside the Regent Street pizzeria. Brown took over the spot in 2019 after lease disagreements forced Greenbush Bakery out.
Brown fell in love with the concept at Kramers, a Washington, D.C. diner and bookstore, when he was in college. The place offered everything from morning coffee to evening cocktails, along with a lot of pie.
“It gives you a reason to be there at every hour of the day,” Brown said.
He planned to open the new business in 2020, but the pandemic delayed construction. “I felt like the protagonist in a Philip Roth novel, being slowly crushed under the wheel of history, for most of the pandemic,” Brown said.
Now, with the salvaged Art Deco bar finished, carpeting laid and bookshelves installed, he’s planning for a July 6 opening, “come hell or high water.” There’ll be a 16-seat bar, banquette seating and couches, along with a menu of locally roasted coffee, wine by the glass and classic cocktails.
And books. Brown plans to have 4,500 to 5,000 titles, curated with the help of bookstore manager Molly Fish, who read of Brown’s plans in the newspaper and left her job at Epic Systems to join the effort. She spent months working with Brown to curate a collection organized by country of origin, inspired by Daunt Books in London. The two started with a list of every country in the world and have tried to get titles from every one.
“We’ll have the poetry of Lord Byron while he was in Greece, next to Greek cookbooks, next to books on Greek wine, next to Greek mythology, next to Plato and Socrates, next to children's books set in Greece,” Brown said.
“It really paints a more diverse picture of the places that we are representing,” Fish said, explaining that the collection will include a lot of translated literature. “I think authors from a place can really describe a place best.”
Brown hopes it will be “a destination for armchair travelers,” supplementing travel by letting people learn more about a place they plan to visit, or even replacing travel for those who can’t.
“I don't think there can ever be too many independent bookstores,” he said.
