Grab a martini and a mystery at Leopold's Book Bar on Regent Street

Now, with the salvaged Art Deco bar finished, carpeting laid and bookshelves installed, he’s planning for a July 6 opening, “come hell or high water.” There’ll be a 16-seat bar, banquette seating and couches, along with a menu of locally roasted coffee, wine by the glass and classic cocktails.

And books. Brown plans to have 4,500 to 5,000 titles, curated with the help of bookstore manager Molly Fish, who read of Brown’s plans in the newspaper and left her job at Epic Systems to join the effort. She spent months working with Brown to curate a collection organized by country of origin, inspired by Daunt Books in London. The two started with a list of every country in the world and have tried to get titles from every one.

“We’ll have the poetry of Lord Byron while he was in Greece, next to Greek cookbooks, next to books on Greek wine, next to Greek mythology, next to Plato and Socrates, next to children's books set in Greece,” Brown said.

“It really paints a more diverse picture of the places that we are representing,” Fish said, explaining that the collection will include a lot of translated literature. “I think authors from a place can really describe a place best.”