Zoom fatigue? Madison City Council could consider changes to shorten meetings

“We have to make the process better for the community because the whole point is to have community engagement and alders can ask questions,” Council Vice President Syed Abbas, who represents District 12, said.

Recommendations for improving City Council meetings were included in a report created by a task force that studied the structure of Madison’s local government. A group of alders is now focused on implementing those recommendations, and the City Council is expected to meet as a committee of the whole to continue discussions on the topic.

Ald. Shiva Bidar, District 5, who was first elected in 2009, said that long council meetings have been an ongoing issue. She recommended that city staff provide a summary of an issue when there’s an agenda item with many public speakers and that the city create a uniform system to record written public comment in the city’s online legislative system.

Also, she said council leadership can use their discretion to delay topics when there are several time-consuming topics on one agenda.