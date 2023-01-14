Zoning rules would encourage density along high-capacity bus routes in Madison

Madison is considering zoning changes to encourage more housing along upcoming routes for bus rapid transit outside the core Downtown, including many properties in local and national register historic districts.

The idea is to create new housing opportunities and direct development toward high-capacity bus routes, make the bus system more accessible and serve more people.

But some residents, especially in historic districts, like their neighborhoods’ look and oppose parts of proposed zoning that will cover about 6,700 acres.

The City Council on Tuesday will consider an ordinance to initiate a “Transit Oriented Development Overlay District” that would generally land within a quarter-mile of BRT routes, except Downtown and the UW-Madison campus. It also includes employment and retail areas between a quarter- and half-mile of routes, mainly around the ends of the initial BRT route between East Towne and West Towne, where there are concentrations of single-use, auto-oriented, retail and office buildings.

“We have a housing crisis here in Madison,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

It’s important to add housing units in every neighborhood at the appropriate density, she said, and it’s important to offer good transit options that can keep the cost of living affordable.

The overlay district would include parts or all of most local and national register historic districts, except the Mansion Hill and First Settlement local historic districts Downtown.

Madison has long wanted to implement such transit-oriented zoning along high-frequency transit corridors, city transportation director Tom Lynch said. That will be key to the bus system, with BRT coming amid a sweeping Metro Transit system redesign.

The city has had a transit-oriented development overlay district as section of the zoning code that’s served as a “placeholder” since 2013, Lynch said.

More density

The key changes to the overlay district are:

Allowing more residential units as a permitted use in residential, mixed-use and certain employment zoning districts.

Allowing additional building height as a permitted use in some residential and mixed-use districts.

Removing usable open space requirements for residential units.

Removing minimum vehicle parking requirements and adding tighter maximum parking limits.

A minimum two-story building height, with some exceptions, in multifamily residential, mixed-use and employment districts.

Additional site design and layout rules to ensure buildings are near and easily accessible from public sidewalks.

A key part of the change is allowing more density as permitted rather than conditional uses that require more review.

For example, single-family districts would allow duplexes; the district that now allows multifamily projects with up to eight units could have 12 units as a permitted use; and the neighborhood mixed-use district that allows 24 units could now have 48 units as a permitted use.

“TOD allows for a little more density near transit corridors so that more community members can enjoy the benefits of transit without having to walk long distances,” Lynch said. “A bus can serve more households by traveling a block in a TOD district than it can in several blocks of traditional low-density housing. Ultimately, this means we can serve more residents, more frequently, and bring them to more places.

“It also incentivizes more housing, which we need throughout the city,” he said. “(But) one potential drawback of TOD is that it provides an incentive to develop at a slightly higher density. Some residents prefer the existing development patterns and densities would not like to see them changed.”

Vision evolves

The original overlay district recommended by staff and the original sponsors excluded the historic districts, but an alternative proposal was introduced by the city’s Transportation Policy and Planning Board to include the districts, and the alternative was unanimously recommended by the Plan Commission.

Supporters of the alternate proposal that includes historic districts thought that more housing should be incentivized throughout the city, allowing new residents to enjoy all areas of the city well served by transit and services, Lynch said.

The 550 acres in the historic districts represent about 9% of the total 6,700 acres.

The Madison Trust for Historic Preservation supports the general overlay district, but opposes including properties in historic districts to safeguard their important cultural and economic contributions to the city’s vibrancy, the trust wrote in a letter to city officials.

Smart Growth Greater Madison, which represents the development industry, and the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin support the overlay district.

“It would be even better if it allowed even more density along high-volume transit lines,” said Bill Connors, executive director of Smart Growth Madison.

Rhodes-Conway said she supported the original proposal, which excluded historic districts, and is “agnostic” on the version that includes them.

“I understand people’s concerns,” she said. “I think ultimately the inclusion of historic districts is probably not that significant. At this point, it’s up to the council.”

Nod to history

But the attempt to include historic districts has sparked opposition.

For the local historic districts in the overlay district — University Heights, Third Lake Ridge and the Marquette Bungalows — the city’s Preservation Ordinance would continue to guide any alterations, additions or new structures, preservation planner Heather Bailey said in a memo.

In the national register historic districts, which are honorary designations and not protected by the local Preservation Ordinance, the overlay district won’t prevent property owners from exploring state and federal preservation tax credits, which could allow structures to be adapted to accommodate new development options in the overlay district, Bailey said. It also could increase development pressures that result in demolitions rather than adaptive reuse, she said.

But there is always the possibility of creating new local historic districts, she said.

Bob Klebba, a Madison Trust for Historical Preservation board member, said he’s less worried about the impact on the more-protected local districts than the national register districts. He noted, for example, that the City Council overturned unanimous decisions by the Landmarks and Plan commissions to deny demolitions on the 400 block of North Lake Street that were in the Langdon Street National Register District for student housing.

Klebba also voiced concern about the threat of development to older homes that are more affordable, including in the Bram’s Addition, Darbo-Worthington and Northport Drive neighborhoods.

Some residents voiced concern about including the University Hill Farms National Register Historic District on the West Side in the overlay district at an online public informational meeting on Thursday.

The University Hill Farms is emblematic of the sort of planned community designed in the mid-1950s and its designation has helped preserve its mid-20th century aesthetic, and comprises only about 3% of the proposed overlay district area, the trust said in its memo to the city.

“Excluding this small portion of land from the overlay will not greatly compromise the density the city wishes to promote along the BRT route,” it said. “It will, however, preserve this historic district’s unique architectural feel and the history of urban design in Madison.”