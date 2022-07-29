You voted for him, and now he’s dropped out: Here’s how to cancel your absentee ballot

On Monday, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson ended his bid to be the Democratic nominee to take on incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson this November. Two days later, so did Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry.

But what if you’ve already voted for one of them in the primary via absentee ballot or during the state’s early, in-person voting period, which started Monday?

Voters in those situations are not resigned to having wasted their vote. On Thursday, the Madison City Clerk’s Office laid out the process for “spoiling” one’s ballot for a candidate who’s since dropped out and casting a new ballot for a candidate who hasn’t.

Voters should contact their local clerk with their name and voting address by mail, email or in person and request that their ballots be spoiled, the office said.

A clerk’s office employee will write “spoiled” on the ballot envelope and make a small tear in the envelope, and then issue a new ballot.

The deadline for spoil requests made by mail is 5 p.m. the Thursday before Election Day. If voting in person, the deadline is the end of in-person absentee voting hours. In Madison, that happens on Aug. 7. The primary is Aug. 9.