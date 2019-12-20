Year draws to a close without final action on bills to combat homelessness in Wisconsin

The year is drawing to a close without final actions on a package of bills seeking to reduce homelessness and increase housing stability across Wisconsin.
While the Legislature's powerful budget committee appropriated funding for the effort in the current two-year spending plan and the eight bills laying out the policy cleared the state Assembly over the summer, the Senate has yet to act on the package — and it's uncertain whether it will in the new year.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald cast doubts about whether the legislation could pass his chamber, telling reporters Friday in a year-end news conference that Republicans are still concerned about the effort's $7 million price tag and the lack of Senate GOP involvement in the process.
"Of course, homelessness is a big concern of anybody that's in the Legislature," he said. "But it's just at this point in time, it's really hard to get the momentum or create the momentum to get the votes for that package right now. And I think it's because of the way it was developed."
The comments capped off a week of tension between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and legislative Republicans over the issue. Evers sought to work around the state Senate — which has so far declined to take up the bills — by calling on the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee to convene and release the already appropriated funding.
But ultimately just four members of the 16-person body showed up in the hearing room Thursday afternoon — all Democrats — to discuss the request with Evers administration officials.
The episode led to criticism from the committee's Republican co-chairs, Rep. John Nygren and Sen. Alberta Darling, who charged that Evers was "playing politics with a very serious problem while his own administration is sitting on funds."
"We should be working together on this issue and not trying to score political points," they said in a statement.
Meanwhile, budget committee Democrats Thursday slammed Republicans for failing to convene at Evers' request.
"The most important thing we do as legislators is prevent people from suffering and today my Republican colleagues have decided not to use their power to do that," said Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison.
The eight bills, carrying an annual price tag of $3.75 million, are based off of recommendations from the Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness, which was created in 2017 under legislation introduced by Republicans.
They include measures seeking to prevent evictions and provide additional housing supports through grants and other means.
The Senate drew criticism in November for not including the bills on its calendar during its last floor period of the year in November.
Still, Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, pushed back against characterizing the bills as not likely to pass, saying Republicans "did make a little bit of progress" during their caucus discussion on the legislation this week.
"People have a better understanding of what the bills look like," he said.
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, who's a leading co-sponsor of the bills in the package, told reporters Thursday he thinks there are "misunderstandings on what the bills do and what they don't do."
"To me, every conservative should jump at supporting stuff like this because in the end it saves the state money," he said. "It would keep people from becoming homeless or get them back to a point where they’re not homeless."
The Kaukauna Republican added that the package's resources "are very targeted" to help avoid homelessness in the first place.
"It’s going to save the state enormously," he said. "I think it’s just shortsighted."
