Year draws to a close without final action on bills to combat homelessness in Wisconsin

The comments capped off a week of tension between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and legislative Republicans over the issue. Evers sought to work around the state Senate — which has so far declined to take up the bills — by calling on the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee to convene and release the already appropriated funding.

But ultimately just four members of the 16-person body showed up in the hearing room Thursday afternoon — all Democrats — to discuss the request with Evers administration officials.

The episode led to criticism from the committee's Republican co-chairs, Rep. John Nygren and Sen. Alberta Darling, who charged that Evers was "playing politics with a very serious problem while his own administration is sitting on funds."

"We should be working together on this issue and not trying to score political points," they said in a statement.

Meanwhile, budget committee Democrats Thursday slammed Republicans for failing to convene at Evers' request.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"The most important thing we do as legislators is prevent people from suffering and today my Republican colleagues have decided not to use their power to do that," said Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison.