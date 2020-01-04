WORT seeks to move block party and make it 'WORTstock'

One of Madison’s outdoor music festivals is relocating to a bigger space and changing its name to “WORTstock.”
Pending city approval, WORT community radio 89.9 FM will move its free block party from Downtown, not to Max Yasgur’s farm, the site of Woodstock, but to bucolic Warner Park on the North Side.
“We were looking for a catchy name,” said Chali Pittman, WORT’s interim news and public affairs director. “WORT was formed in the 1970s. It evokes that history. It just kind of clicked.”
“It’s hilarious,” added Doug Holtz, WORT’s business development director. “We kind of had to do it.”
For 22 years, WORT has held its annual fundraiser block party Downtown, initially near its studios at the intersection of South Bedford and West Doty streets, and then on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for the past six years.
But now, the city is planning reconstruction of sidewalks on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard this spring, prompting WORT to move the festival again. The move also is creating the opportunity for the station to re-brand the event, while avoiding Downtown congestion and allowing future growth of the celebration of local music and the station.
The city’s roughly $1.2 million project will replace sidewalks, remove existing trees and plant new ones with an improved growing environment, and replace benches and other amenities between the state Capitol and Monona Terrace starting in April, with completion expected in late June or early July.
“We didn’t want to deal without having sidewalk space,” Pittman said of the move. “But it’s also an evolution. We’ve had it Downtown in the past. It’s nice to reach into other parts of Madison.”
Holtz said he attended a festival at Warner Park last year and thought it would be a great setting for WORT’s event. “I thought, maybe this can work for us,” he said. “It’s a beautiful space. Maybe it’s time for us to get off the street and into a park.”
WORT hopes to set up a stage for live music just south of the community center’s parking lot overlooking a grassy area that would offer beer from the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild, food vendors, nonprofit information tables, arts and crafts, and a kids zone near the park’s shelter from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 6.
The live music will be an array of styles including Latin jazz, bluegrass, blues, funk and hip-hop, while the tasters guild is working with 20 different local brewers to again provide rotating taps and “an absolute cornucopia of beer offerings plus cider and mead,” Holtz said.
The station expects about 2,000 people to attend the event.
“We really have an opportunity to have a community celebration of community radio,” Holtz said.
The city’s Park Commission is scheduled to consider the request at it next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave.