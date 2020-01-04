WORT seeks to move block party and make it 'WORTstock'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city’s roughly $1.2 million project will replace sidewalks, remove existing trees and plant new ones with an improved growing environment, and replace benches and other amenities between the state Capitol and Monona Terrace starting in April, with completion expected in late June or early July.

“We didn’t want to deal without having sidewalk space,” Pittman said of the move. “But it’s also an evolution. We’ve had it Downtown in the past. It’s nice to reach into other parts of Madison.”

Holtz said he attended a festival at Warner Park last year and thought it would be a great setting for WORT’s event. “I thought, maybe this can work for us,” he said. “It’s a beautiful space. Maybe it’s time for us to get off the street and into a park.”

WORT hopes to set up a stage for live music just south of the community center’s parking lot overlooking a grassy area that would offer beer from the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild, food vendors, nonprofit information tables, arts and crafts, and a kids zone near the park’s shelter from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 6.