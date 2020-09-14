Worried about the post office? Take your absentee ballot to a city park

An election official courier and the on-site poll workers will count the number of absentee ballots being returned to the clerk’s office and will seal them in a delivery package with a tamper evident seal bearing a unique serial number. The number of ballots and the seal number will be documented on a form signed by the poll workers and the courier.

The courier will return the ballots to the clerk’s office, where city staff will verify seal numbers and the number of absentee ballots delivered.

“The clerk’s office has been doing incredible work to make sure everyone is able to vote in whatever manner they feel is safest and most secure to them,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at the press conference.

In addition to the events in the park, the city will begin installing 14 drop boxes across the city starting in early October, facilitating early, in-person absentee voting starting Oct. 20 and administering in-person voting on Nov. 3 — Election Day.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to make sure the polls are open, staffed, stocked and sanitized on Election Day, so it will be a safe experience to vote in person,” Rhodes-Conway said.

