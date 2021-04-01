World Dairy Expo to stay in Madison

The 2020 expo was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Dane County's proposed contract, the 2021 and 2022 events would be hosted by the county at no cost to the expo to help recoup losses from 2020.

Expo board president Bill Hageman said in a statement that clarity sought from Dane County on how to host the 2021 event "responsible and safely" at the Alliant Energy Center had come to fruition.

“We are grateful for the patience and commitment to World Dairy Expo exhibited by our stakeholders and the dairy community throughout this process," he said. "Expo is excited for Madison to once again be the place where the global dairy industry meets."

One of the Madison area’s signature events, the World Dairy Expo was founded in 1967 and has grown into one of the premier agriculture expositions in the world. The expo includes shows, exhibitors, seminars and food events.

What's more, Dane County has made investments in the Alliant Energy Center that have benefited the World Dairy Expo. In 2014, the county built a $24 million facility to replace the center’s aging barns. The New Holland Pavilions have been used for the expo, as well as other large events, such as Comicon.