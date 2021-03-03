World Dairy Expo exploring venue options outside Madison for upcoming event

However, Bentley said there is no single component of Dane County's public health restrictions that have prompted the decision to consider other venues.

“We want to have a trade show where people can communicate effectively with commercial visitors and attendees and we want to have a cattle show so people can watch the cattle being fed and the competition taking place in the coliseum," Bentley said. "I think it’s being eyes wide open and aware of how the Forward Dane kind of opens up over the next few weeks or months."

Bentley said officials also are discussing potential public health precautions for the upcoming event, but could not specify what those might entail. Currently, Bentley said the Expo committee's conversations are focused solely on the 2021 event.

"Any exploration that has taken place or might take place is solely relative to our desire to hold our 2021 World Dairy Expo," he said. "I can’t speculate beyond that.”

One of the Madison area's signature events, the World Dairy Expo was founded in 1967 and has grown into one of the premier agriculture events in the world. The expo includes shows, exhibitors, seminars and food events.