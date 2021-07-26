Wonder Bar won’t be demolished; 18-story, $40 million housing project stalls

After an outcry from residents, the Madison Plan Commission unanimously voted Monday to save a historic bar with deep ties to Chicago mobsters by putting a pause on an 18-story housing project that would have required the bar’s demolition.

The $40 million-plus development, which was proposed for Olin Avenue near the Alliant Energy Center, would have razed the Wonder Bar steakhouse and the Coliseum Bar & Banquet to make way for the tower of 291 apartments, 342 parking stalls and 16,000 square feet of first-floor commercial space.

Although commission members were supportive of the increase in housing, they objected to the demolition of the Wonder Bar. Some were also opposed to the scale of the project, while others thought the density was needed.

Neighbors and preservationists have called for the Prohibition-era Wonder Bar to be saved and relocated, but a new site has not been found. More than a dozen residents spoke against the development at Monday's meeting, decrying the loss of the bar, which opened in 1929.

"There's overwhelming support for saving this building," said Ald. Sheri Carter, 14th District, who represents the area.