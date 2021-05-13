Wonder Bar building could be saved from demolition, relocated instead, if new site is found

Kurt Stege, president of the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation advocacy committee, said the building was associated with “a network of roadhouses constructed at the edges of cities and operated for the purpose of distribution of illegal alcohol” and that its appearance conforms with what a bar would have looked like in that era.

Stege said the building is about 45 feet on all sides, and a new property would need space for the physical structure along with parking. He said it may be possible to relocate the building farther than one mile from 222 E. Olin Ave, but “it’s not an easy process to move a building.”

If moved, it’s unclear whether the Wonder Bar would remain a steakhouse or become something different.

“It does not have to be used — at least for preservation purposes — as a bar,” Stege said. “That’s clearly the association I have with it when I’ve been in there, but that’s not a requirement.”

But neighbor Linda Baumann said preserving the building isn’t as appealing as saving the restaurant.

“I would like to preserve the Wonder Bar as a restaurant, not so much as a building,” Baumann said.