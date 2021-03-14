WNA Foundation creates new Wisconsin Civics Games contests to celebrate First Amendment

The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation has created two new contests under the Wisconsin Civics Games umbrella to celebrate First Amendment rights.

The Wisconsin Civics Games editorial writing and cartoon contests are open to all middle and high school students across the state. Students can begin submitting entries online on March 15 in conjunction with the annual Sunshine Week celebrating open government. The entry deadline is May 15.

WNA Foundation board member Eva Galanter, who helped launch the Civics Games, said the contests are ways to keep building upon the increased interest in civics that has become apparent since the games began, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were thrilled by the enthusiastic statewide response to the launch of the Wisconsin Civics Games in 2019 and shared in the disappointment this year’s games had to be canceled because of the pandemic,” Galanter said. “We didn’t want to lose the critical connections that had been made or the momentum that had been built toward fostering civic and civil engagement.”