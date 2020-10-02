WMC files lawsuit to block state plans to reveal businesses with multiple COVID-19 cases

A judge has temporarily halted the state health department’s plan to release information on businesses linked to COVID-19 cases.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers said the state planned to release the information, in response to public records requests, “in the very near future.”

“We have an obligation to the public to obey the law in that area and we will be releasing to the people in the media that have asked for that information in the very near future,” Evers said.

At the same time, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business organization, along with the Muskego Area Chamber of Commerce and New Berlin Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County Circuit Court against Evers, Department of Health Secretary Andrea Palm and Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan, seeking to block the release of business names.

Circuit Court Judge Lloyd Carter issued a five-day temporary restraining order preventing the state from releasing any business information.

Some of the state’s largest business organizations have raised concern that releasing information where multiple infections have occurred would have severe impacts on companies already struggling through the pandemic.