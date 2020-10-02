WMC files lawsuit to block state plans to reveal businesses with multiple COVID-19 cases

A judge has temporarily halted the state health department’s plan to release information on businesses linked to COVID-19 cases.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers said the state planned to release the information, in response to public records requests, “in the very near future.”
“We have an obligation to the public to obey the law in that area and we will be releasing to the people in the media that have asked for that information in the very near future,” Evers said.
At the same time, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business organization, along with the Muskego Area Chamber of Commerce and New Berlin Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County Circuit Court against Evers, Department of Health Secretary Andrea Palm and Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan, seeking to block the release of business names.
Circuit Court Judge Lloyd Carter issued a five-day temporary restraining order preventing the state from releasing any business information.
Some of the state’s largest business organizations have raised concern that releasing information where multiple infections have occurred would have severe impacts on companies already struggling through the pandemic.
Evers had said the state would be releasing to the media information on closed investigations into businesses where multiple positive cases of COVID-19 had occurred. He said there are no plans to include that information on the state’s Department of Health Services website.
Some local agencies, including La Crosse County Health Department, have publicly identified businesses linked to positive COVID-19 cases.
WMC president and CEO Kurt Bauer said in a statement that releasing the information “has the potential to spread false and misleading information that will damage the brands of Wisconsin employers.”
“Not only could this cause significant financial and reputational harm to businesses, it would reduce the effectiveness of contact tracing, reduce the confidence level workers have in their employers and actually increase the likelihood of spreading the virus,” Bauer said in a statement Thursday.
In the lawsuit, WMC alleges that releasing such information “will violate Wisconsin laws requiring any person, including government actors, to keep confidential the information contained in medical records and will wantonly damage the reputations of businesses and workers.”
Support Local Journalism
WMC has said state law protects health care records, including the identity of a patient’s employer, and disclosing the names of businesses with COVID-19 cases could allow for the identification of the patients themselves. In addition, publishing employer names would violate the patient-employees’ privacy interests laid out in the 14th Amendment, WMC said.
Evers said he hadn’t seen the lawsuit at the time of the media call and could not comment on the specifics, or on exactly what information will be provided in response to the records requests.
DHS spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said in an email on Thursday that DHS must comply with Wisconsin’s open records law and has received multiple requests from media outlets seeking the names and locations of where there have been COVID-19 investigations.
“We are working on responding to those requests,” Goodsitt said. “We will not be publicly posting the names of those businesses because we do not think that has public health value.”
Business organizations, including WMC, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association and Wisconsin Grocers Association, sent letters to Evers’ office this summer saying releasing the names of businesses where positive cases have occurred would have severe impacts on companies already struggling through the pandemic.
“If you put these names out there, you’re going to ruin businesses,” Brandon Scholz, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Grocers Association, said Thursday. “You’re going to put a scarlet ‘C’ on these businesses.”
DHS officials in July confirmed that the department was processing outstanding records requests pertaining to public health investigations at individual businesses to determine what information might be released.
At the time, Palm said that after conversations with different partners, the department had walked back potential plans to publicly list the names of businesses that have witnessed multiple positive cases of COVID-19.
During a Milwaukee Press Club meeting on Sept. 9, Evers said he chose not to release the list of businesses because “there’s some privacy things going on there.”
“We believe that it is information that is not public and that it is information that we need to keep in a way that not only protects the businesses, but more importantly it helps us monitor, it helps us answer the questions about outbreaks and how we deal with outbreaks and do it in a way that isn’t a problem for us,” Evers said last month.
Bus Shields
UWClasses
Virtual Learning
UW Opening Covid
UW Move In
UWClasses
UWClasses
UWClasses
UWClasses
Trucks Feature
Playtech
Covid Dental
DaytoRemember
VilasZoo
RoshHashanah
Requiring masks
In-person absentee voting begins
Middleton High drive-up graduation
Anti-mask protest
Making COVID-19 masks
Shortage of coins
Goodman Pool
Goodman Pool
YMCA summer camp
100,000 masks
Contact tracing
Doctor talking to patient
Outdoor class at Pinnacle
Punching bag
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Masks to be required
News conference on masks
Covid cleaning
Bar closings
Homeless camps
Homeless camps
Testing
Testing
Virus testing
Henry Vilas Zoo reopens
Union Terrace reopening
A Day to Remember
West High grads
Pool openings
Grads on the Yahara
Fifth-grade graduation
Tribes battling steep losses
COVID-19 openings
Picking up belongings
Downtown Businesses
Covid transportation
Church capacities
Church capacities
Prepping for reopening
Warner Park - screening
Outdoor Dining East Main
Spacing out customers
Getting a tattoo
Memorial Day ceremony
Memorial Day weekend
Tom Diehl, Tommy Bartlett Show not opening 2020, State Journal photo
Salons Opening
Fitness openings
Duck Pond Drive-In
Memorial Union crowd
Child care at YMCA
Bikers on Arboretum Drive
Brittingham Boats
Restaurant open
COVID-19 businesses reopen
Restaurant, bars reopen
Dentist with patient
Dane County institutes order
Carry-out food
Small retailers reopening
Shoe store reopening
COVID 19 testing site
COVID 19 testing site
UW-Madison virtual graduation
Monona Library Curbside
COVID-19 meat
Homeless in parks
UW Commencement
River Food Pantry
Dane County tourism
"Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition"
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 protest
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Honoring Essential Workers
Metro Transit Butler
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Entryway
Face shields
Carwash
Rent strike
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Chad Backes
Lori and Chris Robson
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
COVID-19 News conference
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.