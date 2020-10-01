WMC files lawsuit seeking to block state's plans to release information on businesses where multiple COVID-19 cases have occurred

After initially saying the state didn't plan to release the names of Wisconsin businesses where multiple positive cases of COVID-19 have occurred, Gov. Tony Evers said the state is obligated to release the information "in the very near future" in order to comply with state public records law.

The decision, which was challenged in court on Thursday, follows comments by the governor last month that he had no intentions of releasing the information — citing privacy issues. Some of the state's largest business organizations have raised concern that releasing information where multiple infections have occurred would have severe impacts on companies already struggling through the pandemic.

During a call with reporters on Thursday, Evers said the state will be releasing to the media information on closed investigations into businesses where multiple positive cases of COVID-19 had occurred. Evers said there are no plans to include that information on the state's Department of Health Services website.

"We have an obligation to the public to obey the law in that area and we will be releasing to the people in the media that have asked for that information in the very near future," Evers said.