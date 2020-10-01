 Skip to main content
WMC files lawsuit seeking to block state's plans to release information on businesses where multiple COVID-19 cases have occurred
WMC files lawsuit seeking to block state's plans to release information on businesses where multiple COVID-19 cases have occurred

After initially saying the state didn't plan to release the names of Wisconsin businesses where multiple positive cases of COVID-19 have occurred, Gov. Tony Evers said the state is obligated to release the information "in the very near future" in order to comply with state public records law.

The decision, which was challenged in court on Thursday, follows comments by the governor last month that he had no intentions of releasing the information — citing privacy issues. Some of the state's largest business organizations have raised concern that releasing information where multiple infections have occurred would have severe impacts on companies already struggling through the pandemic.

During a call with reporters on Thursday, Evers said the state will be releasing to the media information on closed investigations into businesses where multiple positive cases of COVID-19 had occurred. Evers said there are no plans to include that information on the state's Department of Health Services website.

"We have an obligation to the public to obey the law in that area and we will be releasing to the people in the media that have asked for that information in the very near future," Evers said.

On Thursday, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state's largest business organization, along with the Muskego Area Chamber of Commerce and New Berlin Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County Circuit Court against Evers, DHS Secretary Andrea Palm and Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan seeking to block the release of business names.

WMC President and CEO Kurt Bauer said in a statement that releasing the information "has the potential to spread false and misleading information that will damage the brands of Wisconsin employers."

“Not only could this cause significant financial and reputational harm to businesses, it would reduce the effectiveness of contact tracing, reduce the confidence level workers have in their employers and actually increase the likelihood of spreading the virus," Bauer said in a statement Thursday.

In the lawsuit, WMC alleges that releasing such information "will violate Wisconsin laws requiring any person, including government actors, to keep confidential the information contained in medical records and will wantonly damage the reputations of businesses and workers."

WMC has said state law protects health care records, including the identity of a patient's employer, and disclosing the names of businesses with COVID-19 cases could allow for the identification of the patients themselves. In addition, publishing employer names would violate the patient-employees' privacy interests laid out in the Fourteenth Amendment, WMC said.

Evers said he hadn't seen the lawsuit at the time of the media call and could not comment on the specifics, or on exactly what information will be provided in response to the records requests.

DHS spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said in an email on Thursday that DHS must comply with Wisconsin's open records law and has received multiple requests from media outlets seeking the names and locations of where there have been COVID-19 investigations.

"We are working on responding to those requests," Goodsitt said. "We will not be publicly posting the names of those businesses because we do not think that has public health value."

Business organizations, including WMC, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association and Wisconsin Grocers Association, sent letters to Evers' office this summer saying releasing the names of businesses where positive cases have occurred would have severe impacts on companies already struggling through the pandemic.

"If you put these names out there, you're going to ruin businesses," Brandon Scholz, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Grocers Association, said Thursday. "You're going to put a scarlet 'C' on these businesses."

State Department of Health Services officials in July confirmed that the department was processing outstanding records requests pertaining to public health investigations at individual businesses to determine what information might be released.

At the time, Palm said that, following conversations with different partners, the department had walked back potential plans to publicly list the names of businesses that have witnessed multiple positive cases of COVID-19.

During a Milwaukee Press Club meeting on Sept. 9, Evers said he chose not to release the list of businesses because "there’s some privacy things going on there.”

"We believe that it is information that is not public and that it is information that we need to keep in a way that not only protects the businesses, but more importantly it helps us monitor, it helps us answer the questions about outbreaks and how we deal with outbreaks and do it in a way that isn’t a problem for us," Evers said last month.

