Witness help for absentee ballots available from 2 local groups

Two local organizations have offered to help voters who live alone and are filing an absentee ballot find witnesses to sign their absentee certificate envelope, the Madison City Clerk's Office said Thursday.

State law requires that anyone filing an absentee ballot have his or her absentee certificate envelope signed by another person, who must also provide an address. There are no exemptions for this rule.

Spouses, significant others and family members can serve as witnesses. But people who live alone may have difficulty finding someone, especially during a time of social distancing necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the clerk's office, NewBridge, which provides support to older adults in Madison, has offered to help older people. The organization's phone number is 608-512-0000.

The Dane County Voter ID Coalition has also started a service for people who need help finding a witness to sign absentee certificate envelopes. The coalition's phone number is 608-285-2141. Volunteers from the League of Women Voters of Dane County, which is part of the coalition, will try to help voters while maintaining social distance.

