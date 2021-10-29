Without Freakfest, Madison braces for Halloween eve and UW homecoming on State Street

Madison isn't sponsoring Freakfest this year, but the city is expecting big crowds to converge on the State Street area and taking special precautions for Saturday because it's the night before Halloween and UW-Madison's homecoming weekend.
The moves include an enhanced police presence, a glass ban, diverting all Metro Transit buses from State Street all day, street closures, and temporarily removing benches and other street furnishings.
"I'm confident everything will go well," said Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District. "The Police Department has a sound and robust plan. They're treating this like a regular Freakfest."
Tiffany Kenney, executive director of Madison's Central Business Improvement District, said there is optimism coupled with some fear of the unknown. "Things have been pretty robust and busy Downtown in a positive way," she said. "We're hopeful that the positive energy continues this weekend."
For decades, the annual Halloween bash vacillated between riotous fun and plain riots. During the worst years, the party left thousands of dollars in property damage, police overtime and one death in its wake.
Massive Halloween parties on State Street - which ended in riot gear, pepper spray and mini-riots from 2002 to 2005 - drew 100,000 people that last chaotic year, then began to calm after the city fenced off State Street and charged admission beginning in 2006. Frank Productions joined to handle entertainment the following year.
Since then, Freakfast has attracted tens of thousands of revelers to a party featuring big name musical acts on multiple stages and has gone without major incidents and arrests falling off.
"The only fear I have is we go back to the pre-Freakfest Halloween, but it's been so many years since that happened," Verveer said. "I can't believe it will be on people's minds to create a ruckus."
Still, a small number of businesses may be boarding up windows, he said. "Business owners on State Street prior to Freakfest are a bit more nervous," Kenney said.
Madison Police Central District command staff could not be reached.
The city canceled Freakfest in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the city again cancelled the event due to continuing concerns about COVID-19.
Public Health Madison & Dane County's Sept. 10 order requires face coverings for people ages 2 and older when in any enclosed space open to the public. Public Health also strongly recommends vaccination, physical distancing and frequent handwashing when attending social gatherings.
In anticipation of very large crowds on Saturday, the Madison Police and other city agencies have prepared a public safety plan including:
- An enhanced police presence plus fire inspectors and paramedics.
- Detouring all Metro Transit buses from State Street all day.
- A glass ban in the greater State Street area from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday, and from 9 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.
- Closing North Broom Street between West Johnson Street and State Street starting at 4 p.m. Access will be maintained to all residential properties and local businesses.
- Closing West Gilman Street between University Ave and Lisa Link Peace Park starting at 4 p.m. Access will be maintained to all residential properties and local businesses.
- Preparing a contingency traffic plan for use when and where needed. For example, if State Street becomes very crowded, cross streets like West Gorham Street and West Johnson Street may be closed.
- Closing the Buckeye parking lot located between West Gilman Street and West Gorham Street to the public starting at 4 p.m.
- Likely limiting State Street pedestrian access to and from both sides of North Frances Street and Hawthorne Court to exit only.
- Fencing off Lisa Link Peace Park lawns, and using the sidewalks for emergency exit if needed.
- Temporarily removing city benches, bike racks and planters from State Street.
- Removing all bicycles parked on State Street.
- Closing all State Street area sidewalk cafes and removing them by 6 p.m.