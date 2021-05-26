With Well 15 still closed, Madison Water Utility OKs conservation strategies

“We’re trying to manage the demand so we never have this supply pinch,” Grande said.

Though the water utility is particularly concerned about the north and east sides of Madison, the conservation strategies could benefit the entire city.

“This is because the entire Madison community can share the benefits of alternate day watering and reducing peak demand,” Deming said in the memo. “In addition, citywide implementation prepares and accustoms residents to the concept of alternate day watering and Level 1-3 alerts in the event of a mechanical failure or other issue in their part of the city.”

Grande said the water utility is developing the dashboard, communication channels and thresholds for critical demand management areas. He expects the voluntary schedule to roll out later next month.

