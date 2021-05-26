With Well 15 still closed, Madison Water Utility OKs conservation strategies

Madison’s water utility recommends implementing conservation measures to balance water supply on the east side and across the city given the continued closure of Well 15 due to contamination.
Water Utility Board member Gene McLinn said the city should have a contingency plan in place to manage water supply and demand.
“It’s not a ridiculous idea to look ahead and have a plan in place and, in fact, the water utility has always proceeded in … generally a prudent fashion with the idea of managing the resources into the future,” McLinn said.
Well 15, located on East Washington Avenue near Truax Air Field, has been shut down since March 2019 after the city discovered PFAS in the wells. The well is considered a “workhorse,” according to a memo from Water Supply Manager Joe DeMorett, pumping an average of 400 million gallons per year from 2013 to 2018.
The water utility wants to plan for situations during summer months when customer demand is typically higher, the possibility of unexpected repairs that would involve taking another well out of use and ensuring enough water for firefighting purposes.
“The reason is we see a potential water supply issue if all potentially contributing actors were to intersect simultaneously: the proverbial perfect storm,” Water Quality Manager Joe Grande said.
In a memo last week, water conservation officer Amy Deming outlined several strategies that included a range of options, including a voluntary alternate-day watering schedule for residents that would be in place from June through September.
The strategies also include mandatory restrictions on indoor and outdoor water use.
The strategies would be enacted when certain demand levels, determined by Water Utility general manager Krishna Kumar, are met. Under Madison ordinances, the general manager has the authority to impose voluntary or mandatory outdoor water use restrictions.
“We’re trying to manage the demand so we never have this supply pinch,” Grande said.
Though the water utility is particularly concerned about the north and east sides of Madison, the conservation strategies could benefit the entire city.
“This is because the entire Madison community can share the benefits of alternate day watering and reducing peak demand,” Deming said in the memo. “In addition, citywide implementation prepares and accustoms residents to the concept of alternate day watering and Level 1-3 alerts in the event of a mechanical failure or other issue in their part of the city.”
Grande said the water utility is developing the dashboard, communication channels and thresholds for critical demand management areas. He expects the voluntary schedule to roll out later next month.
