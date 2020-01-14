With voter purge on hold, Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks over GOP calls to act

During the body’s Tuesday meeting in Madison, the deadlock continued as Republicans sought to approve a motion that would have required the commission to send out another round of communications to potential “movers” later this spring, giving them 30 days to respond or be taken off the lists.

Under the language, letters would have been sent out to identified voters on May 15, a couple days after the 7th Congressional District special election, and those recipients would have been deactivated if the commission didn’t hear from them — unless they voted in the May 12 special.

Republicans argued the motion, from recent appointee Robert Spindell and amended a number of times before the vote, would ensure voters have “due process” and ample time to respond to the commission and remain on the rolls.

“It’s a Republican-Democratic issue. The Dems like to have huge numbers of people on the list and Republicans like to have clean lists,” Spindell said. “And I don’t think that’s a problem we’ll be able to overcome.”