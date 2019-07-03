In one of the most significant acts of his tenure so far, Gov. Tony Evers signed into law the next two-year budget, using his powerful partial veto authority to spend around $90 million more on K-12 education than Republicans intended.
The move is just one of the ways in which Evers, the first Democratic governor since 2011, used his veto pen 78 times to strike several items out of the nearly $82 billion plan Republicans approved last week.
Such last-minute provisions that won't make it into law would have allowed electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla to sell its cars directly to consumers, conducted a study on open road tolling, authorized a study on Capitol security in conjunction with the Madison Police Department and limited the number of hours security staff could protect Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes. Also suffering the fate of Evers' veto pen is a provision that would have banned local governments from regulating quarries, which some fear would have taken away local control over frac sand mines.
“We were finally able to move the needle in the same Republican controlled legislature we’ve had for the past 8 years," Evers said at Wednesday's budget signing.
In all, the budget Republicans passed and Evers signed will cut income taxes for most earners, raise hundreds of millions of dollars to fund transportation and K-12 public education and pump about $200 million more into the state's Medicaid program.
Vetos by the governor also reduce the amount of money transferred from the general to the transportation fund by $15 million and keeps in place current fees for heavy trucks, which were set to decrease under the Republican plan.
The governor increased education aid, already set to be around $500 million, by another $90 million, by increasing per pupil aid by $63 each year over the amount provided in the Republican plan.
The governor also struck funding to enforce work requirements championed by Republicans for the FoodShare public assistance program, and got rid of money set aside to acquire land and proposals for a potential maximum security prison in Green Bay. The governor has also used his partial veto authority to halt a Republican plan to gut $25 million in funding for new state-run juvenile corrections facilities. The governor also managed to provide an increased amount of state supported borrowing -- $59 million total -- to complete an expansion of the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center, as required under state law.
But the governor, who called the Republican budget "insufficient" in meeting his goals for the state, kept in several marquee proposals included in the Republican plan, such as an income tax cut that reduces the rate of the second lowest bracket, which would provide an average tax cut of about $75 this year.
Evers didn't sign the budget without taking aim at what he thought to be its deficiencies.
"I believe the people of our state would have been better off in this budget if we could have found more common ground, even if it meant each of us not getting everything we wanted," Evers said in his veto message. "But Republican leadership often chose political allegiance and scoring political points over the people of our state, and that is reflected in the budget that arrived on my desk."
Evers in the veto message said he had seriously considered scrapping the budget in its entirety, something a Wisconsin governor has never done, but backed off of the idea because it because it would have "been more of the same divisiveness and petty, political theatrics that the people of Wisconsin have put up with for far too long."
Evers' budget signature comes after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, characterized the plan as a compromise, and Evers' own Secretary of Administration, Joel Brennan, said the Republican budget represented :"some good movement" on Evers' stated goals.
Republicans discarded the governor's plan to roll back a major tax credit for large manufacturers, thereby increasing their taxes, to pay for a much larger income tax cut.
The GOP plan to raise vehicle and registration fees remains largely untouched by the governor. It raises nearly $500 million in new funds for the state's roads, in addition to $326 million in state borrowing.
The amount of new transportation funding roughly mirrors Evers' plan, but the governor had offered increasing the gas tax by about 10 cents per gallon as the funding mechanism. Republicans had balked at the prospect of increasing the fuel tax.
This story may be updated.