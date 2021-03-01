With third COVID-19 vaccine on its way, those with chronic conditions wait for injections

As Wisconsin prepares to receive shipments of a third COVID-19 vaccine next week, the state continues to depart from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance by not prioritizing people under age 65 with chronic health conditions in who gets injections first.
In leaving those with chronic conditions until later, the state committee that set Wisconsin's vaccine priority failed to follow CDC advice that says people age 16 to 64 with "underlying medical conditions which increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19" should be vaccinated at the same time as essential workers and people 65 and older.
The state has completed vaccinations of most frontline health care workers, and more than 54% of the state's seniors have received at least one dose of vaccine. But Wisconsinites with chronic health conditions are not prioritized, including Sherie Christie, of Hudson, who has lost 30% of her lung capacity to pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive disease that permanently damages the lungs.
"If I get this disease, my odds aren't so good, compared to a regular person," Christie said. "In fact, I'm pretty sure that most people ages 65 and up have better odds than I do."
Nearly 90% of deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin have been among people 65 years old or older. The risk of mortality was one of the most important factors the state considered when it determined vaccine order, said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Public Radio News reported.
"But then they also considered risk of exposure, and what groups also posed a risk of … spreading to other people," Willems Van Dijk said. The state chose to prioritize grocery workers, educators and others with public-facing jobs because of the possibility they could transmit the virus to others, she said.
Another complicating factor is the sheer number of people who could be defined as having a chronic health condition. For example, nearly 1.5 million people in Wisconsin are considered obese, a chronic condition that is considered a risk factor.
47,000 doses next week
On Monday, the state announced it expects to receive 47,000 doses next week of a third COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, which the FDA authorized Saturday for emergency use.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is going to be a game changer for our statewide response to COVID-19,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “One of the biggest hurdles we have faced is supply, and this will get more vaccine into Wisconsin. This vaccine also protects people and has been shown to prevent serious illness from the virus after just one dose, which makes it more accessible to Wisconsinites and reduces the burden on our vaccine providers.”
Also Monday, a state-run COVID-19 vaccine registry touted as a one-stop shop for people seeking vaccinations in Wisconsin was set to launch.
The registry announced last month was to go live the same day that teachers, child care workers and others in a group of about 700,000 became eligible for the vaccine and were scrambling to find where to get inoculated.
The state health department last month said the registry would start Monday and would be a "central place to let people know where and when they can they can get vaccinated, and let them schedule an appointment." The registry was not operating as of Monday afternoon, but a health department spokeswoman said it would be running by the end of the day.
"The site will initially target our citizens within the vicinity of our state community based vaccination centers," department spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said.
The state was not broadly advertising the registry until counties that are currently using it work through wait lists, she said. The state is working with about a dozen local health departments to make sure the registry works as intended. The state health department has an existing website that has a searchable map of current vaccine providers, but no way for people to register or make appointments.
Others joining teachers and child care workers in becoming eligible Monday were bus drivers and other public transit workers; utility workers; grocery store employees and others in the food supply chain; people enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs; 911 dispatchers; mink farmers; prison inmates; non-essential health care workers; and staff in shared housing situations such as condominiums, student dorms and prisons.
State health officials said they were prioritizing teachers as some large districts that had been closed to in-person learning since last year, including Madison, plan to reopen this month.
The difficulty finding vaccinators has been a frustration nationwide, with people having to navigate a web of local providers to determine who has doses available. When plans for the Wisconsin registry were announced on Feb. 18, Evers said it would "make it easier for the public to get vaccinated, and assist vaccinators in tracking available supply."
It was described as a place where people could answer several questions to determine if they are eligible to be vaccinated and make an appointment. For those not eligible, or if no appointments were available, the registry was to put people on a waiting list. A telephone hotline for people to call for assistance was also promised to be available on Monday, but had not yet launched.
As of Sunday, 16.4% of Wisconsin's population had received at least one dose, ranking the state 19th, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was ahead of the national average of 15%.
In Wisconsin, 8.5% of the population, more than 492,000 people, had received both doses. More than 912,000 people had received at least one shot, according to the state health department.
Last week, 233,888 doses of the vaccine were administered in Wisconsin, the most of any week since vaccinations began, the health department said. That was about 16,000 more doses than the previous high set the week of Jan. 31.