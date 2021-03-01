With third COVID-19 vaccine on its way, those with chronic conditions wait for injections

State health officials said they were prioritizing teachers as some large districts that had been closed to in-person learning since last year, including Madison, plan to reopen this month.

The difficulty finding vaccinators has been a frustration nationwide, with people having to navigate a web of local providers to determine who has doses available. When plans for the Wisconsin registry were announced on Feb. 18, Evers said it would "make it easier for the public to get vaccinated, and assist vaccinators in tracking available supply."

It was described as a place where people could answer several questions to determine if they are eligible to be vaccinated and make an appointment. For those not eligible, or if no appointments were available, the registry was to put people on a waiting list. A telephone hotline for people to call for assistance was also promised to be available on Monday, but had not yet launched.

As of Sunday, 16.4% of Wisconsin's population had received at least one dose, ranking the state 19th, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was ahead of the national average of 15%.

In Wisconsin, 8.5% of the population, more than 492,000 people, had received both doses. More than 912,000 people had received at least one shot, according to the state health department.