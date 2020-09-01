With tensions high in Kenosha, Trump's visit is met with both praise and concern

President Donald Trump plans to meet with Kenosha law enforcement and tour the damage caused by a week of protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, despite concerns by some state and local officials that such a visit would only exacerbate divisions in the southeast Wisconsin community.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump said his visit aims to highlight the work of the National Guard members who have responded to protests, which at times have turned violent. The president will arrive in Kenosha later today.
“It may also increase enthusiasm and it could increase love and respect for our country, and that’s why I’m going because they did a fantastic job,” Trump told reporters.
Several Republicans, including former Gov. Scott Walker and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, have encouraged Trump’s visit. On Monday, seven members of the 23-member Kenosha County Board urged Trump not to cancel his visit.
At the same time, some state and local Democratic officials, including Gov. Tony Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, have urged the president to call off the trip for fear that it could fan the flames of ongoing unrest in the community.
Protesters have taken to the streets in Kenosha following the Aug. 23 police shooting of Blake, a 29-year-old Black man. Protests have turned violent at times, including fires and vandalism that damaged or destroyed more than 30 buildings. Last week, two protesters were shot and killed and a third wounded, allegedly by a 17-year-old from Illinois who had traveled to the city to protect buildings alongside other armed counterprotesters.
Trump is not scheduled to meet with Blake or his family. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday efforts to reach Blake’s family and attorney were unsuccessful. The president plans to meet with local law enforcement and tour damaged businesses.
Diana Kreye, a 60-year-old resident of nearby Brighton, said Trump is exploiting the conflict.
"I don't like that this has all become political," Kreye, an undecided voter, told the Associated Press.
Angel Tirado, 42, however, thinks Trump's visit could help.
"I hope he says something that can calm us all down," Tirado told the Associated Press. "Maybe he'll bring us together."
Over the last several days, Trump has touted the need for "law and order" in response to ongoing protests in cities like Minneapolis, Portland and Kenosha.
"If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now," Trump tweeted on Monday. "Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday!"
However, the Wisconsin National Guard deployment began more than a week ago, when Evers authorized 125 Guard members to Kenosha in response to the community's request. The number of Guard members grew steadily over the course of the week to at least 750 members by last Thursday.
Authorities said they had more than 1,500 National Guard members deployed in the community and Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said more than 200 people have been arrested since the protests began.
The Guard has not been federalized and remains under the command of Evers and the Guard's Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp. Federal assistance has consisted of FBI and U.S. Marshals Service support. The Wisconsin National Guard also has been in communications with other states for additional support.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
