With tensions high in Kenosha, Trump's visit is met with both praise and concern

President Donald Trump plans to meet with Kenosha law enforcement and tour the damage caused by a week of protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, despite concerns by some state and local officials that such a visit would only exacerbate divisions in the southeast Wisconsin community.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump said his visit aims to highlight the work of the National Guard members who have responded to protests, which at times have turned violent. The president will arrive in Kenosha later today.

“It may also increase enthusiasm and it could increase love and respect for our country, and that’s why I’m going because they did a fantastic job,” Trump told reporters.

Several Republicans, including former Gov. Scott Walker and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, have encouraged Trump’s visit. On Monday, seven members of the 23-member Kenosha County Board urged Trump not to cancel his visit.

At the same time, some state and local Democratic officials, including Gov. Tony Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, have urged the president to call off the trip for fear that it could fan the flames of ongoing unrest in the community.