With Supreme Court taking up Mississippi case, Wisconsin's abortion ban could be reinstated

With the U.S. Supreme Court announcing it will revisit the issue of abortion bans, the implications could be profound for Wisconsin, which still has an anti-abortion law on the books.

The nation's high court announced Monday it will hear a case about whether states can ban abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb. Abortion rights advocates say banning such pre-viability abortions would be in direct contradiction to one of the key holdings in the court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and subsequent cases that states cannot ban abortion before a fetus can survive outside of the womb, generally viewed as between 24 and 28 weeks.

The case the court will hear involves a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks.

If the 6-3 majority conservative court were to issue a broad ruling that fully overturns the Roe v. Wade decision, that could lead to abortions in Wisconsin being banned.

Wisconsin is one of several states with an existing pre-Roe anti-abortion law on the books. The 1849 law criminalizes doctors who perform abortions. Under the law, performing an abortion is a felony punishable by up to six years in prison, according to the National Institute for Reproductive Health.