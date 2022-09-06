With rental assistance funds running dry, Dane CORE 2.0 to close online portal

Madison and Dane County will stop accepting new applications later this month for Dane CORE 2.0, a rental assistance program because the program has used up all of its available funding.

The program's application portal will close on Sept. 15, which will prevent renters who have already received money from the program and new applicants from asking for assistance.

The portal will reopen if the city and county receive more aid from the federal government, said Casey Becker, an administrator for the county's Housing Access and Affordability Division

Launched last October, Dane CORE 2.0 replaced a previous rental assistance program ran by the Tenant Resource Center for much of 2021. Local nonprofits had pressed local officials to extend the doling out of federal funds to other vendors. Under Dane CORE 2.0, the Community Action Coalition gives out rental assistance in Madison while Urban Triage handles households outside of the city.

The Tenant Resource Center is still involved with the program, but focuses on making payments for people in eviction court.

Since September 2021, the three community partners have paid out more than $40 million to about 6,300 different households to help pay rent and utility bills.

As of mid-July, $13.13 million has been spent by Urban Triage, $17.8 million by the Community Action Coalition and $3.8 million by the Tenant Resource Center.

On Tuesday, a resolution will be introduced at the Madison City Council meeting to accept $608,000 from the federal government to pay out claims made before Sept. 15.

Should the Dane CORE 2.0 portal reopen, applicants will have to meet new criteria to receive rental assistance. A household's income must be less than 50% of the area median income, which is a reduction from the program's current level of 80%. Only past-due rent from after July 1, 2021 will be eligible for the assistance and future rent payments won't be eligible either unless paired with security deposit assistance.