With release of state funding, Wisconsin Arts Board poised to dole out grants to nonprofits

"We’re willing to stand up and ask the tough questions and govern the dollars the people of Wisconsin give us while you’re just willing to give that power to the governor even though constitutionally it sits with the Legislature," he added.

The Republican-backed motion ultimately received support from every committee member except GOP Sen. Duey Stroebel, of Saukville.

Nygren also noted that the Arts Board has the ability to receive extra funding at the end of the fiscal year by requesting a salary supplement, which would make up for any salary raises state employees receive or the cost of increasing fringe benefits. Any money the board would receive there would count toward the NEA requirements, as both administrative and grant-making dollars count toward the match.

Waiting to award the additional funds for the next fiscal year would also guarantee the board knows exactly how much funding it needs to meet the federal matching requirements.

"They’re happy to spend the money when they know what the money is, but they don’t want to spend the money if it’s not clear that it’s necessary," Tzougros said of the Joint Finance Committee.