With release of state funding, Wisconsin Arts Board poised to dole out grants to nonprofits

For a major arts organization, a $2,000 grant might not seem like a big deal. But for the Middleton Community Orchestra, it’s the difference between being able to hire a conductor for a performance or not having a concert at all.
Grant funding for more than 150 nonprofits like the orchestra and many other Wisconsin arts groups was in limbo until about two weeks ago, when the state Legislature’s powerful budget committee voted to allocate state dollars to the Wisconsin Arts Board.
The board over the summer first put in a request for the funding, which supports nonprofits such as the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and the Madison Children’s Museum to aid with operations or arts programming.
But as time passed and the Joint Finance Committee didn’t act on the request, arts advocates worried recipients of the Arts Board’s Creation and Presentation Grants could take a hit — and that nine new applicants may not see any funding at all.
Those new applicants included the Middleton Community Orchestra, one of four Madison-area groups that sought funds for the first time through the grant last year.
Co-founder Mindy Taranto, who secured a $2,000 sum for the orchestra, said the funding is substantial when considering the group’s overall budget of $40,000, which is used to put on five concerts a year by paying to hire a concertmaster, conductor and soloist for each performance, booking a venue and more.
The grant, she said, allows the orchestra to hire a conductor and concertmaster for one concert or a soloist for two performances.
“Really without that, we can’t give a concert,” she said. “So it would have probably eliminated 20% to 25% of our season.”
The Republican-led Joint Finance Committee on Jan. 16 voted 14-1 to send $41,500 in general purpose revenue to the Arts Board for the grants, dollars that are necessary to secure federal matching dollars from the National Endowment for the Arts and help fund the Creation and Presentation Grants.
But while the money is now in place, the timing of the vote has put on hold the release of grants, Arts Board executive director George Tzougros said.
“It’s a process and it’s one that unfortunately this time has delayed some of the grants going out the door because we couldn’t expend the dollars without knowing full well we had the match,” he said.
The Creation and Presentation Grant is one of several initiatives the Arts Board supports. Under that grant, Tzougros said, around $750,000 is given to some 165 arts organizations around the state, with awards ranging from $2,000 to $17,500.
Dance Wisconsin founder and artistic director JoJean Retrum, whose group seeks to give “young people the opportunity to learn what it’s like to be onstage” with a professional company, is another Madison-based nonprofit that was new to seeking funding under the grant last year.
The organization, which is also getting a $2,000 grant, has a $180,000 budget and a staff of all volunteers, Retrum said.
Describing funding sources such as sponsors and businesses as being “tapped out,” she highlighted the importance of government aid in an environment where “it gets harder and harder to get funded.”
"It helps us to be more fiscally secure so that we’re able to pay our other regular bills,” she later said. “We have to pay our rent and utilities and space we’re using."
The Joint Finance Committee's decision earlier this month to give $41,500 for 2019-20 to the Arts Board came after the board initially sought a total of $88,900 covering 2019 through mid-2021. Democrats sought to grant the total sum to the board, but the motion ultimately failed on a 4-11 party-line vote.
"This is a bare minimum, in my opinion," said Rep. Chris Taylor, D- Madison. She urged committee members to back the Democratic motion. "We should be doing a lot more to promote the arts and stimulate our local arts economies."
Republicans later defended their motion to award the board $41,500 that effectively covered what the board had to spend out of the current fiscal year to take care of the match from the previous fiscal year, an amount Tzougros said "gets us whole again."
Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, told Taylor that under GOP legislative leadership, state revenues are “all trending up,” Wisconsin is “living within our means” and lawmakers are “returning dollars to the taxpayers.”
"We’re willing to stand up and ask the tough questions and govern the dollars the people of Wisconsin give us while you’re just willing to give that power to the governor even though constitutionally it sits with the Legislature," he added.
The Republican-backed motion ultimately received support from every committee member except GOP Sen. Duey Stroebel, of Saukville.
Nygren also noted that the Arts Board has the ability to receive extra funding at the end of the fiscal year by requesting a salary supplement, which would make up for any salary raises state employees receive or the cost of increasing fringe benefits. Any money the board would receive there would count toward the NEA requirements, as both administrative and grant-making dollars count toward the match.
Waiting to award the additional funds for the next fiscal year would also guarantee the board knows exactly how much funding it needs to meet the federal matching requirements.
"They’re happy to spend the money when they know what the money is, but they don’t want to spend the money if it’s not clear that it’s necessary," Tzougros said of the Joint Finance Committee.
Gov. Tony Evers in his budget had sought to allocate $71,900 over the biennium to the board, though the measure was later removed, leading the Arts Board to ask the Joint Finance Committee last summer for matching funding.
The Arts Board at its December meeting tentatively granted recipients’ requests for the Creation and Presentation Grants, pending the awarding of matching state dollars. Now that those have been approved, the grants are in the process of being awarded, Tzougros said, though he noted that the money isn’t officially available until the meeting’s minutes are filed.
In addition to Middleton Community Orchestra and Dance Wisconsin, other first-time applicants for the grant were: PhotoMidwest, previously known as the Center for Photography, in Madison; Charles Allis & Villa Terrace Museums, in Milwaukee; Feast of Crispian in Milwaukee; Madison Flute Club; Milwaukee Choristers; Sheboygan Visual Arts; and Xalaat Africa Drum and Dance for Life, in Milwaukee.
