With release of federal guidance for stimulus funds, Wisconsin awaits details from governor

Jason Stein, research director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum, said even with the federal guidance, the state may want to double-check with the federal government on certain uses of the COVID-19 funds if there are questions in order to prevent having to pay back any of the funds.

"It seems like we might be able to go to treasury and get explicit guidance from them on whether a potential tax rebate or other maneuver would be out of compliance with their guidelines," Stein said. "If they would be willing to weigh in on that, that seems like something we would like to hear from them on."

The finalized federal guidance for the stimulus funds allow the funds to be used to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.

Other acceptable uses of the funds include providing premium pay to eligible workers performing essential work during the pandemic. It also can be used to provide government services to the extent of the reduction in government revenue due to the pandemic and to spend on water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.