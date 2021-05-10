With release of federal guidance for stimulus funds, Wisconsin awaits details from governor

Wisconsin now awaits more detail on how Gov. Tony Evers plans to spend the state's portion of the latest federal stimulus in the wake of guidance the U.S. Treasury released on Monday for how such funds can be used.
Republican lawmakers, who have been pushing for more control over American Rescue Plan Act funds, and the governor were silent Monday on what the finalized federal guidance means for the state and the ongoing budget process.
Still, the guidance from Treasury has affirmed the state's ability to use the stimulus in ways the governor has already broadly outlined, such as broadband expansion. The guidance appears to prohibit its use for some state Republican priorities — specifically, paying down state debt.
But it's less clear whether the guidance allows the state to provide certain tax relief, another idea Republicans have pushed.
Prohibited under the federal guidelines are depositing the funds into any pension fund as well as directly or indirectly offsetting a reduction in net tax revenue resulting from a change in the law.
That puts the Republican proposal to provide $1 billion in property tax relief in murky territory. But it could be allowed if such tax relief isn't considered a reduction in net tax revenue.
A spokesperson for budget committee chairperson Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said it's unclear whether the proposal, which Evers already vetoed, is allowed since the GOP bill wouldn't actually have cut any taxes.
Jason Stein, research director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum, said even with the federal guidance, the state may want to double-check with the federal government on certain uses of the COVID-19 funds if there are questions in order to prevent having to pay back any of the funds.
"It seems like we might be able to go to treasury and get explicit guidance from them on whether a potential tax rebate or other maneuver would be out of compliance with their guidelines," Stein said. "If they would be willing to weigh in on that, that seems like something we would like to hear from them on."
The finalized federal guidance for the stimulus funds allow the funds to be used to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.
Other acceptable uses of the funds include providing premium pay to eligible workers performing essential work during the pandemic. It also can be used to provide government services to the extent of the reduction in government revenue due to the pandemic and to spend on water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Late last month, Evers, who has sole authority over how to spend the stimulus, said he would release details on how he plans to use more than $3.2 billion in stimulus allocated to the state after federal guidelines are provided. At the time, Evers said his priority was to release the funding as soon as possible.
Republicans have complained about a lack of specifics on how Evers wants to use the funding. They recently requested to meet with Evers to discuss his plans for the funding, saying that the use of those dollars could factor into the budget process.
"As we have said, we need to know where the federal funds are going so that we can direct state funds where we need them," Republican leaders wrote.
The governor has sole discretion over the use of federal funds and Evers has vetoed multiple attempts by state Republicans, who control the Legislature, to use those dollars, including a package of 11 bills that, among other measures, would have used those funds to pay down state debt, provide $200 million in assistance for small businesses and provide $1 billion in property tax relief. The bills would have also provided $500 million for broadband expansion.
In veto messages for the 11 bills struck down by the governor, Evers said the Republican proposals limit his ability to allocate federal funds and could delay his ability to distribute those dollars.
Evers has so far only issued broad outlines for how he will use the money: he has pledge to spend $2.5 billion on economic relief for families, workers and small-business owners, which includes $50 million for the tourism industry and $600 million to support businesses affected by the pandemic — which includes $420 million in grants to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He has also pledged to spent $500 million on the continued pandemic response and $200 million on infrastructure, which includes broadband.