With reelection announced, Tony Evers pushes back against GOP critics

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has reached a scaled-down deal with Foxconn -- one that will cut tax breaks by billions.

With his 2022 reelection campaign now underway, Gov. Tony Evers said he is prepared to defend against what have already emerged as common GOP criticisms, including the Democratic governor's response to violent protests in Kenosha last year.

During an interview Wednesday with the Wisconsin State Journal, Evers also said his reelection campaign will focus on "unfinished business" from his first term, while also looking to buck Wisconsin's swing state trend of favoring the party not in the White House.

In response to Republican criticisms — which resurfaced among GOP activists over the weekend after Evers announced his plans to seek a second term — that he didn't act soon enough to boost the National Guard's presence in Kenosha as protests turned violent after police shot 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake seven times in the back last August.

But Evers defended his response, adding that he's heard the criticisms before and expects Republicans will "throw the kitchen sink at me too."

“We did exactly what the city and the county asked us to do, and that’s our role as a state," Evers said. "Was it a situation that no one wanted to see happen? Absolutely. But at the end of the day we did what we needed to do and what we were asked to do."