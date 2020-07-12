With recent uptick of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, response measures likely limited to local orders

The statute also notes that, “if the local authorities fail to enforce the communicable disease statutes and rules, the department shall take charge, and expenses thus incurred shall be paid by the county or municipality.”

Remington said the legal question behind a statewide mask mandate would come down to the court’s interpretation of “reasonable and necessary.”

“Some people are saying, to basically suspend our ability to gather and require that we wear masks just in case we’re sick, that is no longer reasonable and necessary,” he said. “Other people might argue, given the seriousness of this disease and our need to control its spread until we have better treatments or a vaccine, that is reasonable and necessary. That’s where the law is up to interpretation.”

Wisconsin’s “safer at home” order was issued in March and closed some businesses and limited services at others. While public health experts and Democrats largely supported the measure as a means of saving lives, Republicans and some business groups raised concern that closing down businesses could have lasting impacts on employers and the economy.