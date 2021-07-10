With re-election on horizon, Gov. Tony Evers campaigns on Republican tax cut

"Republicans don’t care about truth, they just care about attacking the governor at any cost," said Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison. "He did what they forced him to do. They're still attacking him for it."

Troubled base

Now that he's signed the second Republican-authored budget of his tenure into law, some fear Evers hasn't done enough for his own base voters and risks keeping them on the sidelines in 2022.

"The vulnerability in the budget for him politically is just to make sure he has his base on board," Burden said. "Democrats are going to be very unhappy with this budget. It doesn’t do much to increase funding for education. The Medicaid expansion they've been asking for for 10 years is on hold yet again."

Kraig said the budget deserved to be vetoed in full, but that at the very least, Evers should have axed the income tax cuts, which he said were regressive and benefit the wealthy, as well as the portion of the budget that addresses health care, because it doesn't include the liberal priority of expanding Medicaid, the state's partially federally funded health care plan for low-income people.

Providing more significant budget vetoes, he said, would help Evers set up a starker contrast with a Republican Party he will be attempting to defeat in 2022.