With polls closed, Wisconsin anxiously waits for presidential election outcome

Following a turbulent year featuring an ongoing pandemic, unstable economy and unrelenting partisan divide, Wisconsinites are anxiously waiting to see whether the state will help deliver another victory for Republican President Donald Trump or set the country on a different path with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
All eyes have been on Wisconsin since the state shocked the world in 2016 by delivering its 10 electoral votes for Trump, the first time since 1984 the state has delivered a victory for a Republican presidential candidate.
Since the 2016 Wisconsin upset, political pundits have long expected the 2020 presidential election to be decided by a razor-thin margin. Trump won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes four years ago, but faces another uphill climb to winning the state and nation again. Multiple polls have showed Biden with a durable lead, though Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton also led in 2016 pre-election polls.
Tonight, it may take longer to see which way the state ends up voting. With the surge in votes cast absentee, which take longer to count, election officials are warning it may not be until the early morning hours or later on Wednesday to see the unofficial result.
Election officials are also reminding voters that the results tonight and tomorrow are, and have always been, unofficial. Wisconsin's vote totals will need to be verified by municipal, county and state officials over the coming weeks to be valid.
In the past year, the state of the nation has taken a drastic turn as the country has battled multiple crises: the most series health crisis in a century, a resulting economic downturn rivaling the Great Depression and civil unrest that swept across the country over police killings of African-Americans. Those challenges have proved to be a setback for Trump in his re-election bid, as polls have shown a consistent lead for Biden in Wisconsin and the nation.
The last Marquette Law School poll showed Biden ahead of Trump 48% to 43%, among likely voters.
The crises the country faces have also gone on to show in even sharper relief the stark partisan divide in Wisconsin and U.S. as Republicans and Democrats have demonstrated vastly different approaches to handling the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy, civil unrest and police violence.
Wisconsin voters made their pick for president on Tuesday with largely negative views of the direction of the country, according to an expansive survey of the American electorate conducted by the Associated Press.
AP VoteCast found that 38% of Wisconsin voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 62% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.
Democrats are hoping to build on midterm victories two years ago when they ousted a Republican governor and held onto a Senate seat up for re-election.
In many ways, however, this presidential election is a referendum on Trump.
Trump has defended his leadership of the country over the past four years, touting a platform of law and order while resisting economic shutdowns to manage a pandemic that has so far killed more than 232,000 Americans. Republicans have also lamented what they view as a Democratic Party that has lurched too far leftward.
Democrats have blasted Trump for his handling of the pandemic and criticized him as someone who is not fit for the presidency. They've portrayed Biden as someone with superior character and leadership to guide the U.S. through some of the most challenging times in recent memory.
In Wisconsin, both parties face challenges to achieving victory. Trump, who won Wisconsin with the support of the Milwaukee suburbs, faces potentially declining support among suburban women, along with an expected surge in turnout among Democrats this year.
And despite the fact that Biden has enjoyed consistent polling leads in Wisconsin, he faces challenges with blue-collar white men, as well as the threat of high election-day turnout among Wisconsin Republicans. Republicans, despite being outspent by Democrats, point to what they see as a stronger voter turnout effort than Democrats, who have largely avoided turning out voters in-person.
On Tuesday, Republican Party of Wisconsin chairman Andrew Hitt said he's so far encouraged by the in-person turnout, which polls have indicated is likely to feature higher Republican margins. Hitt said Republicans have knocked on 2 million doors this election cycle to turn out Republican voters.
"All of this adds up to this is going to be a close race," Hitt said.
For Democrats to win the state, Democratic voters will need to turn out in high enough numbers in the state's two largest urban centers: Milwaukee and Madison.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, whose congressional district covers Milwaukee, agreed the election is likely to be close. She said as of this afternoon, there wasn't as robust of turnout in inner-city wards as Democrats expected, but thinks Milwaukeeans voting after work will drive up the numbers to a comfortable margin.
"We think we’re going to be able to put Wisconsin in Biden’s column," Moore said. "We don’t know if we’re going to blow him out of the water, but we feel really good about not repeating 2016."
In the city of Madison, a Democratic stronghold, voter turnout is almost certain to be higher than in 2016. According to results as of 4 p.m., the city of Madison tallied 153,307 votes cast so far either in-person or absentee, nearly matching turnout in 2016.
The presidential race in Wisconsin over the past several months has remained quite stable, especially given the turbulent nature of events over the past year.
Waiting for results
The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed how many Wisconsinites are voting this year. As of Tuesday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission recorded nearly 2 million absentee ballots that have been returned.
Absentee ballots take longer to count, meaning unofficial results may arrive later than usual for a presidential election: in the early morning on Wednesday or later.
Voting Greeter 1-11032020105252
Voting Greeter 2-11032020105252
Voting - Elver Park
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting02-11032020104400
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting04-11032020104400
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting01-11032020104400
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting05-11032020104400
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting06-11032020104400
wrightstown 2 pens
wrightstown polling place 3
wrightstown polling place 1
voters in line outside in brown county
voters on the dance floor
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting09-11032020125727
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting07-11032020125727
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting08-11032020125727
Voting Vermont 01-11032020143546
Voting Vermont 02-11032020143546
Voting Vermont 03-11032020143546
Voting Vermont 04-11032020143546
Voting Vermont 05-11032020143546
Voting Vermont 06-11032020143546
Voting - Boys and Girls Club
Voting in Oregon
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting at Elver Park
Voting at Elver Park
Voting at Elver Park
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.