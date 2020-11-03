With polls closed, Wisconsin anxiously waits for presidential election outcome

In many ways, however, this presidential election is a referendum on Trump.

Trump has defended his leadership of the country over the past four years, touting a platform of law and order while resisting economic shutdowns to manage a pandemic that has so far killed more than 232,000 Americans. Republicans have also lamented what they view as a Democratic Party that has lurched too far leftward.

Democrats have blasted Trump for his handling of the pandemic and criticized him as someone who is not fit for the presidency. They've portrayed Biden as someone with superior character and leadership to guide the U.S. through some of the most challenging times in recent memory.

In Wisconsin, both parties face challenges to achieving victory. Trump, who won Wisconsin with the support of the Milwaukee suburbs, faces potentially declining support among suburban women, along with an expected surge in turnout among Democrats this year.

And despite the fact that Biden has enjoyed consistent polling leads in Wisconsin, he faces challenges with blue-collar white men, as well as the threat of high election-day turnout among Wisconsin Republicans. Republicans, despite being outspent by Democrats, point to what they see as a stronger voter turnout effort than Democrats, who have largely avoided turning out voters in-person.