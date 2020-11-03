With polls closed, GOP supermajority on the line in Wisconsin

Polls have officially closed in Wisconsin, where state Republicans look for potential gains toward veto-proof majorities in the Senate and Assembly.

However, record-setting early voting, which traditionally benefits Democratic candidates, could pose challenges for the GOP, which is three wins from supermajorities in both chambers. The state Democratic Party launched a Save the Veto campaign earlier this year with the hopes or preventing Republican gains, but some within the party have said there are opportunities to cut into the GOP majorities in either chamber.

The GOP is very likely to retain control of both chambers, due in large part to Republican-gerrymandered legislative districts that will be redrawn next year to account for population changes. A divided government in Wisconsin means it's all but certain any maps drawn next year will once again end up in court.

Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said on Tuesday he anticipates Republican gains in the Senate, while the Assembly "is sort of too close to call."

Hitt said suburban districts, primarily those in the counties of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington, could play a major role in Tuesday's outcome.