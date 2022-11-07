With one vote down, Dane County Board inches closer to scaling back jail project

The Dane County Board seemed poised to scale back its jail project once again during budget negotiations Monday night, paving the way for a five-story facility that invests $500,000 in criminal justice reform initiatives.

The board didn't get to two crucial votes on budget amendments related to the jail late Monday, but supervisors rejected by a 19-18 vote an amendment that would have killed the five-story proposal. The board has time for further budget deliberations Wednesday and Thursday.

Votes were still pending on amendments directing the county's architect to design a five-story jail and another that would pull $13.5 million from other county projects to fund the six-story jail the board previously greenlit in March.

If it's completed, the project would close the jail at the City-County Building, a facility long considered inhumane and lacking mental health facilities, which results in some inmates being placed in solitary confinement. The project would consolidate the county's jail facilities in the Public Safety Building and a new tower.

Supporters of the five-story plan hailed it as a way to achieve the board's core goals -- reduce the jail's population and extreme racial disparities and ensure the completion of a project long stalled by rising construction costs and inflation.

Sup. Richelle Andrae, 11th District, said if the five-story plan wasn't approved Monday night, the board would fail to reach a consensus in the future and only prolong the existence of the City-County Building jail.

"To me, that is the worst possible outcome and something that I cannot support in any way," Andrae said.

Other supervisors called it a way to divest from incarceration.

"I think we have to think about where we are going to be looking back on history," said Sup. Dana Pellebon, 33rd District.

How they voted Voting to remove language authorizing a five-story jail in the Dane County budget for 2023. In favor: Bollig, Collins, Doolan, Downing, Eicher, Engelberger, Glazer, Hatcher, Joers, Kiefer, McCarville, McGinnity, Palm, Ratcliff, Ripp, Schauer, Veldran and Weigand. Against: Andrae, Bare, Castillo, Chawla, Doyle, Erickson, Gray, Huelsemann, Hynes, Kigeya, Miles, Pellebon, Ritt, Rose, Smith, Wegleitner, Wright, Xistris-Songpanya and Yang.

The $500,000 to fund reforms built into the plan would go toward weekend court, public defenders and expanding alternatives to youth incarceration, among other reforms.

Funding for other reforms is set to easily pass in this year's budget too. Those include about $700,000 to expand a crisis response program at the Sheriff's Office and $1.3 million to support the county's ongoing efforts to build a 24/7 mental health treatment center.

But opponents of the five-story plan, among them Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, said the smaller jail would lead to overcrowding and actually prevent the closure of the facility in the City-County Building.

"Why do we need a smaller jail to do or continue to do criminal justice reform measures?" said Sup. Melissa Ratcliff, 36th District. "We need to have a facility that meets our needs."

Ongoing negotiations

Monday's budget talks were the third time this year the board has seen major votes on the jail.

In March, the board approved $16 million in borrowing to fund a six-story, 825-bed jail. The board opted for what was a compromise at the time after the original vision for the jail, a seven-story, 925-bed facility, went millions over budget due to rising construction costs and inflation.

But the six-story jail was $10 million over budget within months of its passage.

After a third of the board turned over in the spring, the board's Black Caucus put forward a five-story plan that called for criminal justice reforms. In August, the board rejected that plan too, along with two other jail options: an extra $10 million for the six-story jail or putting the $10 million to voters in a ballot referendum.

Sup. Analiese Eicher, 3rd District, introduced a budget amendment that would close the $10 million funding gap for the six-story jail along with an extra $3.5 million to account for inflation increases in recent months.

But a different jail amendment put forth by Eicher striking the five-story jail plan from the budget was rejected 18-19 on Monday night.

Unlike past jail proposals, supporters of the five-story plan didn't include a bed count, preferring to have an architect design the building first and then estimate its capacity.

In a memo, the county's public works director Chris Draper estimated that the five-story facility, which includes a mezzanine for program space, would have a capacity of 697 beds and delay the project by five months.

A previous plan for a five-story jail that did not have a mezzanine would have had 725 beds.

The board had further votes pending on amendments to add money for operations at Madison’s homeless men’s shelter, close a funding gap for the Madison Public Market, fund a county elections facility, boost the Dane County Affordable Housing Development fund, and improve the seal exhibit at the Henry Vilas Zoo, among others.