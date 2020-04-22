With new supervisors, Dane County Board gains a majority of women

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In an unusual swearing-in ceremony Tuesday, the Dane County Board of Supervisors gained 11 new members for the 2020-2022 term.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn administered the oath of office to the new members via internet video conference as the board is not meeting in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s wonderful to see all the young and fresh faces and congratulations to everyone who is starting their first term of duty,” Bailey-Rihn said. “It’s somewhat of a weird time, but I know with all your energy and passion, you’ll all get us through all of this.”

Responding to the emergency needs necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic and implementing recovery efforts will likely be a focus for the new board.

“This global pandemic and this crisis is going to have a defining effect on this term,” Supervisor Analiese Eicher, District 3, said.