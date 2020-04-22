With new supervisors, Dane County Board gains a majority of women

In an unusual swearing-in ceremony Tuesday, the Dane County Board of Supervisors gained 11 new members for the 2020-2022 term.
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn administered the oath of office to the new members via internet video conference as the board is not meeting in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s wonderful to see all the young and fresh faces and congratulations to everyone who is starting their first term of duty,” Bailey-Rihn said. “It’s somewhat of a weird time, but I know with all your energy and passion, you’ll all get us through all of this.”
Responding to the emergency needs necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic and implementing recovery efforts will likely be a focus for the new board.
“This global pandemic and this crisis is going to have a defining effect on this term,” Supervisor Analiese Eicher, District 3, said.
With the new members sworn in, the Dane County Board reached a historic point — 20 of the board’s 37 members are women.
“We became the first Dane County Board in county board history to be majority women,” Eicher said. “This representation matters.”
Also, the board is skewing younger.
“This board is historically young,” Eicher said. “We have a significant number of Gen X and millennial members of the county board and that is going to have, I think, a very interesting effect and opportunity on how the Dane County Board moves forward and leads and governs in this next term.”
The new supervisors were elected during Wisconsin’s April 7 election, which was held during the unprecedented public health crisis.
The incoming supervisors are representing districts where incumbents did not run for re-election. The two incumbents who were challenged by opponents — District 25 Supervisor Tim Kiefer and District 31 Supervisor Jerry Bollig — successfully defended their seats.
Of the 11 seats without an incumbent running, three were contested.
Also Tuesday, the board elected new leadership for the term. Eicher, who became chair following the resignation of Sharon Corrigan, was elected to the board’s top leadership position.
The board elected Supervisor Chuck Erickson, District 13, as first vice chair and Supervisor Kristen Audet, District 17, as second vice chair. Also, the newly-elected Supervisor Anthony Gray, District 14 for the position of sergeant at arms.
