With more than 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths, Tony Evers says worst is yet to come for Wisconsin

On Friday, Evers expanded the order to also close hair salons, nail salons and tattoo parlors. In addition, the order allows bars to provide carryout alcohol sales, as long as it doesn’t conflict with local or state law.

The statewide shutdown has already resulted in skyrocketing joblessness across Wisconsin.

Preliminary numbers from the Department of Workforce Development show that, as of Thursday, more than 45,000 initial unemployment claims had been made this week. There were about 4,200 initial claims made in the same span last week.

On Friday, DWD said Fitchburg-based Sub-Zero Group announced it planned to lay off more than 1,000 employees after demand for the company’s home appliances decreased as COVID-19 continues to spread.

The company, which manufactures appliances such as refrigerators and stoves under the Sub-Zero and Wolf Appliances brands, will cease operations for production at 6061 Basswood Drive and 2866 Bud’s Drive in Fitchburg.