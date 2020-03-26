With more than 700 cases of COVID-19, health officials say 'now is critical moment' to mitigate spread

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Public input on the order has been mixed, with some arguing the mandate goes too far, while others say it doesn't go far enough.

"If we don't do 'safer at home,' if we don't aggressively intervene now to stop the spread of this disease, our health care system would not be able to treat all of those who have severe illness, and would require hospitalization," Palm said. "We really believe strongly that this was the moment, that we are taking the right actions."

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a medical officer for the state health department, said there are now 40 different labs across the state sending data on testing back to DHS.

"The capacity is getting bigger, more hospitals are able to do that right on site and that’s only going to get better," Westergaard said.

Westergaard noted that, of those who have tested positive, between 20-25% have been hospitalized in the first few days after being diagnosed. Of those, about 10% require intensive care unit treatment.

Health officials also reminded residents the order does not force them indoors, but they are reminded to wash their hands, cover coughs and sneezes and maintain a distance of at least six feet between themselves and other people if they are out in the community.

