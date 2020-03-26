With more than 700 cases of COVID-19, health officials say 'now is critical moment' to mitigate spread

As the number of total positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose to more than 700 Thursday, Wisconsin health officials reminded residents the number will only grow while residents adjust to a new normal where nonessential travel and group gatherings are prohibited.
Officials with the Department of Health Services took to Facebook Thursday to host a live video conference with the public to answer questions ranging from testing and health concerns to Gov. Tony Evers' order shutting down nonessential businesses until April 24.
DHS Secretary Andrea Palm reminded residents that the month-long order was deemed necessary to mitigate the respiratory disease's spread. As of Tuesday, 707 people had tested positive in the state, including 114 in Dane County. Eight people have died from the disease and more than 11,500 have tested negative.
"Now is a critical moment … over the next month we will be able to assess how well we are doing at reducing the spread of this virus and breaking the chain of transmission," Palm said. "I really do want to encourage you to take this order very seriously to protect yourselves and others."
Of the public's questions Thursday, many pertained to Evers' order to shut down nonessential businesses for a month, which provides exemptions to a wide range of employers, from farms and factories to grocery stores and retailers that supply those working from home.
Public input on the order has been mixed, with some arguing the mandate goes too far, while others say it doesn't go far enough.
"If we don't do 'safer at home,' if we don't aggressively intervene now to stop the spread of this disease, our health care system would not be able to treat all of those who have severe illness, and would require hospitalization," Palm said. "We really believe strongly that this was the moment, that we are taking the right actions."
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a medical officer for the state health department, said there are now 40 different labs across the state sending data on testing back to DHS.
"The capacity is getting bigger, more hospitals are able to do that right on site and that’s only going to get better," Westergaard said.
Westergaard noted that, of those who have tested positive, between 20-25% have been hospitalized in the first few days after being diagnosed. Of those, about 10% require intensive care unit treatment.
Health officials also reminded residents the order does not force them indoors, but they are reminded to wash their hands, cover coughs and sneezes and maintain a distance of at least six feet between themselves and other people if they are out in the community.
