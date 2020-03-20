With more than 200 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths, Tony Evers says worst is yet to come for Wisconsin

With the number of positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus surpassing 200 individuals and three deaths now confirmed as a result of the respiratory disease, health officials provided a somber reminder that the worst is yet to come.

"Unfortunately this number is expected to rise and things will get worse before they get better," Gov. Tony Evers said on a media call Friday.

But while some states like California have implemented or debated shelter-in-place orders to keep residents in their homes and slow the virus' spread, Evers said current recommendations, which include closing down some businesses and encouraging people to maintain a distance from others and wash their hands frequently, should be adequate.

"I believe that we’ll be able to avoid that," Evers said. "People in the state of Wisconsin are taking that seriously."

As of Friday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials reported 206 cases of COVID-19. More than 3,400 people have tested negative.

"This has been hard and I'm sorry to say we do expect the situation to worsen," DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said, adding she anticipates the virus to impact "thousands of Wisconsinites."