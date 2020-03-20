With more than 200 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths, Tony Evers says worst is yet to come for Wisconsin

With the number of positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus surpassing 200 individuals and three deaths now confirmed as a result of the respiratory disease, health officials provided a somber reminder that the worst is yet to come.
"Unfortunately this number is expected to rise and things will get worse before they get better," Gov. Tony Evers said on a media call Friday.
But while some states like California have implemented or debated shelter-in-place orders to keep residents in their homes and slow the virus' spread, Evers said current recommendations, which include closing down some businesses and encouraging people to maintain a distance from others and wash their hands frequently, should be adequate.
"I believe that we’ll be able to avoid that," Evers said. "People in the state of Wisconsin are taking that seriously."
As of Friday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials reported 206 cases of COVID-19. More than 3,400 people have tested negative.
"This has been hard and I'm sorry to say we do expect the situation to worsen," DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said, adding she anticipates the virus to impact "thousands of Wisconsinites."
Community spread — when someone contracts the disease without traveling out of the state or been in contact with known cases — has been identified in Dane, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Columbia and Brown counties, according to DHS.
In an effort to minimize the spread of the virus, the state has shut down schools, halted sit-in services at bars and restaurants and reduced child care facility capacity.
The statewide shutdown has resulted in skyrocketing joblessness across Wisconsin.
Preliminary numbers from the Department of Workforce Development show that, as of Thursday, more than 45,000 initial unemployment claims had been made this week. There were about 4,200 initial claims made in the same span last week.
While COVID-19 has resulted in job loss across the state, one of Wisconsin's largest grocery companies announced Friday plans to hire 2,500 people — due to the influx of shoppers stocking up on supplies.
Roundy's, a subsidiary of Kroger that operates Pick'n Save and Metro Market stores, said in a news release a need for temporary help during all shifts at the company's 106 stores.